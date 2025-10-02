No-cover comedy series launching at off-Strip resort

The show runs the first Thursday of every month, except November, when it is Nov. 13.

The new Bonkerz comedy club really is promoting free speech.

A no-cover comedy series opens at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort at 7 p.m. (doors 6 p.m.) Thursday. The show runs the first Thursday of every month, except November, when it is Nov. 13.

Indefatigable stand-up Greg Vaccariello is this week’s headliner with featured comic Linda Lou on the bill. Comic magician Dave Johnson is up in November, and Carla Rea and Mike O’Brian from KKLZ’s “Mike & Carla Morning Show” in December.

Joe Sanfelippo is Bonkerz’ founder and has staged comedy shows around the valley for two decades. Comic veteran Warren Durso is the dedicated emcee.

“Over the years we have learned there are two things locals really want,” Durso says. “Free parking, and free admission to nice venues That makes working with Station Casinos a win.”

This is a lot, for free of charge. The shows are for ages 21-over; go to stationcasinoslive.com.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.