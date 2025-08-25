Nick Carter hits Brooklyn Bowl to thank the fans

Nick Carter has headlined Brooklyn Bowl and Sphere. And that was just Sunday.

Dressed in what I call “Millennium Alternate Universe Black,” Carter performed selections from his “Love Life Tragedy” album for about 300 fans at Brooklyn Bowl. This was a private, invite-only event. Carter took the stage just hours before BSB closed their initial run in their boffo “Into The Millennium” show at Sphere.

Carter put on a spirited presentation, singing to his own tracks for the thrilled throng. The members of BSB bring it, no matter how big the house.

“This is just a thank you to our fans, because it’s really unbelievable, what’s been occurring at Sphere,” Carter said in a backstage chat after the 45-minute performance. “The only reason we can be doing this is because of the fans. Sometimes things get so big, that a lot of stuff is getting thrown at you, a lot of people are coming out of the woodwork, Staying grounded and remembering that it started small — I like that. I enjoy that, and so do they.”

Backstreet Boys are back in December (covering New Year’s Eve) and into February (covering Valentine’s Day), 14 shows total. Carter, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell confer about extensions, working in family time and external commitments. Richardson works around coaching his son’s youth football team in October, for instance. He’s already told the group that is a priority.

“It’s a collaborative effort between us, our managers, and the people at Sphere, and we get the opportunity presented to us and then we make the decision to do it,” Carter said. “I think we’re just seeing things that are pretty magical. If people want to come, fine. We’ll perform for them. We’ll do the show.”

Carter has lived in Las Vegas since 2016. He feels at home piloting the “Millennium” show, but is not a passive performer.

“I’m relaxed, but always aware not to take the opportunities for granted,” Carter said. “We believe in our show, and we also believe in the team and what they have been able to do. But even in our prayer (Saturday) night, Kevin wanted to take the lead in that one, he said, ‘Dear God, please help us never to be complacent.’”

Backstreet Boys have been playing it huge this summer, and over the course of their 30-year career. But at the core, they are a small group.

“We remind ourselves, there were five of us that started this,” Carter said. “We’ve got to remain humble, grateful and united. Right now it is big and great, but it can also go away.”

Yacht rock is righteous

Colin Hay can still hit the high notes, even if they aren’t his. The vocalist of Men at Work joined Toto on a show-closing “Africa” at BleauLive Theater on Saturday night. This show was legit slammed, sold out for months, another successful booking by Live Nation Las Vegas exec Billy Conn. We call him “Billy Clean,” for his penchant for selling out venues “clean.”

When I first heard of this tour of Men at Work, Toto and Christopher Cross, I was puzzled as to who would open, play the middle and close. In order, it was Men at Work, Cross and Toto. And that show-closing set was punctuated by the fabulous Greg Phillinganes on keys. The current Toto musician has collaborated with Michael Jackson/The Jacksons, Stevie Wonder and Eric Clapton.

Toto’s appearance on the Strip was less than a week before “Wizard of Oz” opens at Sphere on Thursday. The band references their connection to the film classic by calling their latest tour, “Dogs of Oz.” And Toto was back in Kansas, specifically Salina, on April 12, 2024.

Sorry to miss this one

Hearing nothing but raves about Burton Cummings’ sold-out performance at House of Blues on Saturday. The former lead singer of The Guess Who still crushes it, live, and his latest “A Few Good Moments,” stands up with any of his previous work.

A concept that works

We were enthralled — enthralled, I tell you! — by Aaron Benward’s “Nashville Unplugged” showcase when we caught it about a decade ago at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. The acoustic, storytelling show featuring songwriters behind some of country music’s biggest hits has been expanded at Mandalay Bay. Led by Nashville artists and industry vets Matt Warren, Rob Hatch and Mike Every, the Las Vegas Songwriters Festival was buzzing during my visit Saturday.

I reconnected with Benward, hosting alongside Warren and Dave Pahanish at Rhythm & Riffs. Later it was Rob Hatch, Mark Irwin and Steve Bogard at the Bluebird Cafe at The B Side at House of Blues.

These are not big names, outside the country culture. but they have created monumental works. This is to be an annual event, says former Mandalay Bay and Luxor President and COO Chuck Bowling, who helped broker the deal to bring the event to his former hotel. Bowling was part of the hang at Rhythm & Riffs, holding court and chilling with a cold one.

Cool Hang Alert

The Hang is an inspired, and aptly named, show at 6 p.m. on alternate Mondays at The Composers Room at Historic Commercial Center. The rock-vocal acrobat Stephanie Calvert and her hubby, Chris Marion, keyboardist for the Little River Band, are the hosts. The show welcomes “B-Listers,” for a night of music and mirth. No charge if you RSVP at thecomposersroom.com; $5 at the door if you don’t. Separate charge for the yum-yums on the menu, and the final hour is cocktails and milling, called “The Hang Over.” This is the mirth, folks.

