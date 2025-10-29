New F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix headliners announced

There are no “what-ifs” in F1. Unless you are Kane Brown.

The country/R&B/pop superstar leads the roster of headliners at the Grid at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, set for Nov. 21-23. With “What Ifs” and “Heaven” among his hits, Brown performs during the driver introductions on Nov. 22.

Superstar DJ (and Las Vegas local) Steve Aoki is among the impressive collection of pre- and post-race headliners. Fellow DJ headliner Kaskade performs post-race. Louis Tomlinson, late of One Direction, performs in the F1 Grid Gigs event after the Drivers’ Parade. YEEDM (the blend of EDM and country) pioneering duo VAVO (Jesse Fischer and Alden Martin) are in the mix. We look forward to reuniting with DJ Pee .Wee — we also know him as Andersson .Paak — who we expect is planning a groove-heavy set.

The Paddock Club is stocked — stocked, I tell you! — with Vegas resident headliners. Magicians Mat Franco of Linq Hotel and Piff the Magic Dragon of the Flamingo, and Horseshoe mentalist Colin Cloud are set to perform.

Franco celebrated 10 years on the Strip this spring. Piff celebrates a decade next month. Franco won “America’s Got Talent” in 2014. Piff fell short the next year, but seized the “defeat” to create a winning marketing campaign as the “loser of “AGT.”

Cloud, challenging two-time “AGT” champ Shin Lim for the most-unruly hair among Strip headliners, was a semifinalist in 2023 Cloud performed in disguise as “Mastermind” last season.

Amenities in Paddock Club, where, with a nod to Sinatra, the elite meet to eat (and watch the cars zoom past):

• Wynn Grid Club – The Wynn Grid Club, with a 360-degree view of the track.

• Papi Steak Garage – The trackside culinary and entertainment offering where guests can watch, dine and jam to DJs.

• Gordon Ramsay at F1 Garage – Sold out, but Ramsey is in play with his trackside dining destination.

Announced previously, T-Mobile at Sphere Stage features T-Pain, MGK (formerly Machine Gun Kelly), Sofi Tukker, Lauv, Simafunk, Balu Brigada, Cassian and others.

At Heineken Stage at East Harmon Zone near Virgin Hotels, Shaggy and Dillon Francis, with support performances from Jazzy, ABBA tribute BANDABBA, performers from “Awakening,” the cast of Jabbawockeez and additional special guests are billed.

If you need more information about the race, peripheral events — and a healthy complement of trademarks — go f1lasvegasgp.com.

Cool Hang Alert

Franky and the All Nighters, Franky Perez’s band that is en fuego, returns to Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort at 8 p.m. on Halloween. There’s no costume contest, but this outfit is dressed to kill. No cover, 21-over.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.