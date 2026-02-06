Neon Museum lining up tributes for legendary Las Vegas duo

Siegfried and Roy are being honored in the spring by the Neon Museum.

The Neon Museum is producing another Siegfried and Roy show, in statue and spoken-word form.

The famed, 17-foot-tall, bronze-painted, statue from the Mirage is being formally unveiled at Neon Museum this spring. A ceremony set for April 24 at the Neon Boneyard display space. Neon Museum Executive Director Aaron Berger is leading the ceremony.

The statue was a gift from S&R’s estate and Hard Rock Hotel International, which now owns the Mirage property and is developing Hard Rock Las Vegas (in case you hadn’t noticed the towering guitar going up on the Strip).

Neon Museum has stored the statue for about 12 months. The tourist-attracting piece was dedicated by Steve Wynn in 1993. The imposing busts of the duo, peering over a giant white tiger, stood near the entrance to the hotel’s similarly iconic volcano.

As a complementary tribute, Neon Museum officials are compiling research and stories related to Siegfried and Roy’s groundbreaking production and career in Las Vegas. The project is in the museum’s “Vegas Voices” series, to be presented at the museum.

The initiative will feature interviews with performers, historians, entertainment professionals and at least one journalist (yours truly is on this roster) to offer insight on the duo.

Left to be determined is the status of the Siegfried And Roy Drive sign leading to the former Mirage, and under-development Hard Rock Las Vegas property.

Hard Rock Las Vegas President Joe Lupo said Thursday the decision on the sign is still months away, but has been discussed extensively.

In this conversation: The street sign leading to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas’s Paradise Garage is still named for the Hard Rock Hotel. Look for both the Siegfried and Roy and Hard Rock signs to have new names by the time Hard Rock Las Vegas opens in the winter of 2027. And if someone already has an idea to name the sign at Virgin Hotel for Richard Branson, good for them.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.