Siegfried and Roy statue outside The Mirage on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 7, 2023. O ...
Siegfried and Roy statue outside The Mirage on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Owner Hard Rock International filed plans for the resort's renovation and new guitar-shaped hotel tower with Clark County. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Siegfried Fischbacher, left, Mirage Resorts Incorporated chairman Steve Wynn, center, and Roy H ...
Siegfried Fischbacher, left, Mirage Resorts Incorporated chairman Steve Wynn, center, and Roy Horn appear at the dedication of a new statue of Siegfried and Roy at The Mirage on Oct. 27, 1993. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Siegfried Fischbacher is on hand along the Strip as the Mirage porte cochere is renamed Siegfri ...
Siegfried Fischbacher is on hand along the Strip as the Mirage porte cochere is renamed Siegfried & Roy Drive on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The famed Mirage statue of Siegfried and Roy is shown being moved to a restoration facility on ...
The famed Mirage statue of Siegfried and Roy is shown being moved to a restoration facility on Dec 8, 2025. The Neon Museum is restoring the piece for an unveiling on April 24. (The Neon Museum)
Neon Museum lining up tributes for legendary Las Vegas duo

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2026 - 5:00 am
 

The Neon Museum is producing another Siegfried and Roy show, in statue and spoken-word form.

The famed, 17-foot-tall, bronze-painted, statue from the Mirage is being formally unveiled at Neon Museum this spring. A ceremony set for April 24 at the Neon Boneyard display space. Neon Museum Executive Director Aaron Berger is leading the ceremony.

The statue was a gift from S&R’s estate and Hard Rock Hotel International, which now owns the Mirage property and is developing Hard Rock Las Vegas (in case you hadn’t noticed the towering guitar going up on the Strip).

Neon Museum has stored the statue for about 12 months. The tourist-attracting piece was dedicated by Steve Wynn in 1993. The imposing busts of the duo, peering over a giant white tiger, stood near the entrance to the hotel’s similarly iconic volcano.

As a complementary tribute, Neon Museum officials are compiling research and stories related to Siegfried and Roy’s groundbreaking production and career in Las Vegas. The project is in the museum’s “Vegas Voices” series, to be presented at the museum.

The initiative will feature interviews with performers, historians, entertainment professionals and at least one journalist (yours truly is on this roster) to offer insight on the duo.

Left to be determined is the status of the Siegfried And Roy Drive sign leading to the former Mirage, and under-development Hard Rock Las Vegas property.

Hard Rock Las Vegas President Joe Lupo said Thursday the decision on the sign is still months away, but has been discussed extensively.

In this conversation: The street sign leading to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas’s Paradise Garage is still named for the Hard Rock Hotel. Look for both the Siegfried and Roy and Hard Rock signs to have new names by the time Hard Rock Las Vegas opens in the winter of 2027. And if someone already has an idea to name the sign at Virgin Hotel for Richard Branson, good for them.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

