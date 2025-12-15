National headliners, local stars set for Las Vegas benefit show

Mark Shunock is bringing the Mondays Dark anniversary back to Virgin Hotels, where the show kicked off in 2013.

Monday’s Dark is coming back to where it all started. Or at least, in the same building.

The 12th anniversary show is scheduled for 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) Monday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The event premiered at the former Body English nightclub — later Magic Mike Live Theater — in 2013, later moving to Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel (now Virgin’s 24 Oxford) for three years.

The show also played The Joint at Hard Rock and appeared at Pearl at the Palms for three years before moving back to Virgin.

The Righteous Brothers, Tony Orlando, comic Michael Yo, Las Vegas stage shows “Zombie Burlesque,” “Atomic Saloon Show,” “The King Comes Home,” and several Vegas headliners are on the bill. The live event is sold out but is livestreaming at thespacelv.com/mondays-dark/.

The event is a fundraiser for what is currently dubbed The Space 2.0. Announced in February, the $50 million project is to supplant The Space, on the corner of Polaris Road and Harmon Avenue. Set up as the first-of-its-kind entertainment community center, The Space 2.0 “will benefit the hospitality and entertainment workers that serve America’s entertainment capital as well as veterans, first responders, construction workers, and public education students and educators,” as described by The Space website.

The fortress will serve as a 65,000-square-foot public/private partnership annex for behavioral and mental health services, social and financial assistance, career support and development for the Vegas entertainment community.

The Space was opened for its first ticketed show in December 2016. The venue has hosted the twice-monthly Mondays Dark since, along with a series of original productions, national acts, Las Vegas entertainers and charity events.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.