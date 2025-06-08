‘My beautiful sister’: Coldplay’s Chris Martin serenades Celine Dion

Friday night, Chris Martin of Coldplay serenaded Las Vegas newlyweds. Saturday, it was Celine Dion’s turn.

Martin sang to Dion from afar at Allegiant Stadium, the bit where camera operators focus on interesting individuals in the crowd. They hit the jackpot when spotting the sidelined Strip headliner.

In video spilling across social media (including an X clip shared by Plaza GM Jonathan Josssel, and a series shared by the IG fan site @celine_dian_ultras), Dion is shown on the giant circular screens flanking the stage. The crowd stand and roars as she’s shown, waving.

Martin strums his acoustic six-string, singing, “Oh Celine/my beautiful sister/You make my heart go on and on/Near, far, you’re a total superstar/Let’s hear it for the legendary Celine Dion!”

Very Las Vegas @celinedion the legend being serenaded by Chris Martin of @coldplay. One of the best shows I have ever seen in this City. pic.twitter.com/lM0aRXliQa — Jonathan Jossel (@JonathanJossel) June 8, 2025

Dion occupied her Section C131, first row, house right/stage left, just above the floor seats. She wore a gray, men’s-designed suit, white shirt, vest and black tie. She was shown later grooving while making a heart sign with her hands, wearing Moon Goggles (3D glasses) that fans were issued for the show-closing “feelslikeimfallinginlove.”

The 57-year-old, pioneering residency star attended with her sons, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy. It was the first time Dion has reached social-media status publicly since she issued a video during the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland last month. Afterward a source close to superstar said she was in “great, great condition.

Dion was also spotted in London in April, visiting for unspecified reasons.

There has been no formal update to Dion’s performing status, amid reports she continues to work out and practice singing at her Lake Las Vegas home. She’s also been spotted on the golf course.

Dion sightings were prevalent last year. She presented Taylor Swift with Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards in February, and performed Édith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour” (“Hymn to Love”) at the Paris Olympics in July.

In November, Dion performed a two-song set at the “1001 Seasons of Elie Saab” fusion of music, fashion and art in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She sang “Power of Love” and “I’m Alive” in a performance lasting about 12 1/2 minutes. Her documentary, , “I Am: Celine Dion” was released in June 2024.

