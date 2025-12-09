Diana Ross is shown at the amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS gala at Pavilion at Wynn Las Vegas on ...
Diana Ross is shown at the amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS gala at Pavilion at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Instagram/Threads
Diana Ross is shown at the amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS gala at Pavilion at Wynn Las Vegas on ...
Diana Ross is shown at the amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS gala at Pavilion at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Instagram/Threads
Diana Ross is shown at "The Dinner Show" Super Bowl party hosted by Mark Davis on Sunday, Feb. ...
Diana Ross is shown at "The Dinner Show" Super Bowl party hosted by Mark Davis on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Diana Ross was the surprise superstar headliner and sang a medley of songs in a 40-minute set a ...
Diana Ross was the surprise superstar headliner and sang a medley of songs in a 40-minute set at the Raiders' party honoring Cliff Branch at Quarry Gold Club in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Ross’s performance capped the team’s boffo Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend honoring the late, great wideout. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats!

Motown superstar returning to Las Vegas Strip

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2025 - 10:02 am
 
Updated December 9, 2025 - 10:18 am

Diana Ross is coming back to the Strip for the first time in two years.

Ross is due to play Encore Theater Feb. 12, 14 and 15, as announced today by AEG Presents. The show is “Diana in Motion,” sure to be loaded with hits from her days with the Supremes and a solo superstar. “I’m Coming Out,” “Upside Down,” “Touch Me in the Morning” are on the advance set list.

Tickets go on sale this 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
more Kats!
frequently asked questions