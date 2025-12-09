Motown superstar returning to Las Vegas Strip

Diana Ross is due back at Encore Theater for three shows in February.

Diana Ross is coming back to the Strip for the first time in two years.

Ross is due to play Encore Theater Feb. 12, 14 and 15, as announced today by AEG Presents. The show is “Diana in Motion,” sure to be loaded with hits from her days with the Supremes and a solo superstar. “I’m Coming Out,” “Upside Down,” “Touch Me in the Morning” are on the advance set list.

Tickets go on sale this 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

