Mother of ‘Pawn Stars’ co-creator dies in Las Vegas

The matriarch of the “Pawn Stars” empire has died.

Joanne Harrison, mother of Gold & Silver Pawn Shop owner and “Pawn Stars” co-creator Rick Harrison, died Wednesday while hospitalized in Las Vegas. She was 85.

Harrison rep Laura Herlovich confirmed the original report from TMZ. No cause was reported.

Harrison declined further comment, as he is keeping the matter private. His son and “Pawn Stars” co-star Corey Harrison offered no comment in a phone chat from his home in Tulum, Mexico.

Harrison’s father, Richard Harrison, known as “Old Man on the long-running History series, died in 2018 from Parkinson’s disease. Rick’s son Adam Harrison died in January 2024 from an accidental fentanyl and methamphetamine overdose. This Sunday would have been Adam Harrison’s 41st birthday.

Richard, Rick and Corey Harrison, along with Austin “Chumlee” Russell, were the original co-stars of the series when it premiered in July 2009. The show has not returned to History since original episodes stopped airing in April.

Rick Harrison is engaged to Angie Polushkin, with plans to marry in January in Cancun.

Podcasts are the new medium for the “Pawn” crew. Rick Harrison and Russell co-host “Pawn After Dark,” originating from Gold & Silver Pawn. Corey Harrison has developed “The Corey Harrison Show” from Mexico in July. Officially, “Pawn Stars” is on hiatus, with Corey Harrison is stating he has heard nothing about plans to return to the series.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

RELATED

'Pawn Stars' celebrity Rick Harrison sued by mother