More Tosh in store at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

Daniel Tosh is set for four shows at the Cosmo’s lead entertainment venue in ‘26.

What works in Vegas: Daniel Tosh at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The veteran stand-up and TV performer returns for four shows next year, Feb. 7, April 25, Sept. 26 and Nov. 7. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday Pacific time at ticketmaster.com and cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

Daniel Tosh is a comic with a marketing background, graduating from the University of Central Florida with a degree in marketing, He moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in comedy, earning a break in 2001 after a performance on “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

Tosh is best known for his snark-infested “Tosh 2.0” show on Comedy Central, which ran for 11 years ending in 202o. The 50-year-old headliner’s latest project, “Tosh Show” video podcast, streams on iHeart Media outlets.

A previous version of this story gave an incorrect venue for Daniel Tosh’s upcoming shows.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.