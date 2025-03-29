MLB legend Greg Maddux would rather be on the links than the A’s staff

By the time the A’s move to Las Vegas, Greg Maddux’s grandkids will be ready for golf.

Greg Maddux views the Athletics’ move to Las Vegas through the prism of a ballplayer, and also a grandfather.

Maddux was asked what he thought of the A’s and their Pacific Coast League affiliate, the Aviators, both playing in Las Vegas.

“It’s great for the players that get called up, that’s for sure,” the four-time Cy Young Award-winner said Thursday during the third annual “Take Me Out To Vegas” event kicking off the Major League season at Circa Sportsbook. “It’ll be very convenient for the organization, that’s for sure.”

The ex-Cubs and Braves ace was then asked if he had been approached to join the organization, either in the front office or as possibly a pitching coach or even manager. Maddux said he hadn’t. Would he consider joining the A’s in such a role?

“As far as getting back into the game, I’m enjoying retirement too much right now,” said Maddux, a Valley High grad who turns 59 on April 14. “I’ve got two grand-kids now. By the time the A’s move here, it’ll be about the time they start golfing. I don’t want to be on a road trip for 10 days when I could be out playing golf with my grand-kids.”

Maddux said he wishes the A’s “the best success possible,” and will attend games.

“I’m excited to have a Major League team here,” the 1995 World Series champ with the Braves said. “How nice is it going to be to drive 20 minutes to go to a Major League game, instead, they have to get on a plane? For selfish reasons. I’m excited.”

Maddux also promoted his Baller Dream Celebrity Poker Tournament, set for June 7-8, also at Circa.

The Circa Sportsbook was decked out in bunting, adding authenticity to the experience. Circa Vice President of Operations, Mike Palm was the emcee, joking that he’d tried to get Maddux’s ex-Braves teammates Tom Glavine and John Smoltz to appear but both were too busy.

Well-suited Circa co-owner Derek Stevens showed up to thank Maddux. Broadcasting legend and the man who coined “March Madness” for the NCAA Tournament, Brent Musburger, was in a VIP booth, along with Jeff Victor, Vice President of Operations, Circa Hospitality Group.

After signing dozens of autographs from merch-bearing fans and entrepreneurs, Maddux set up in front of a makeshift mound in front of Circa Sportsbook’s’ 78-million-pixel LED screen. Maddux’s son, Chase Maddux, a baseball coach at Bishop Gorman, caught his dad’s fastball.

Strike one, on the black.

Maddux said he’d be around if the Athletics’ need someone to throw out the first pitch at their opener in Las Vegas.

“Something like that, yeah, I would do,” Maddux said. “It’s always good to be in a big-league stadium.”

