This drumming legend has his eyes set on popular Strip venue

I’m working on a Mount Rushmore of those who tease residency productions at Sphere. The Edge and Zac Brown are candidates. So is Lars Ulrich.

Metallica’s drummer told Howard Stern this week that Metallica is considering a run at the Bulbous Wonder, but “nothing is etched in stone.”

“I’m not going to confirm anything, because there’s nothing to confirm,” Ulrich said on Stern’s SiriusXM show, which might be on the clock (see below). “But I’m not going to deny it, because we’re all such fans of this venue.” I believe the original reports that Metallica is coming, along with independent sourcing from those who know Sphere who say it will happen.

Ulrich elaborated Metallica’s experience at the venue, beginning with U2’s opener in September 2023.

“I was there seeing U2 the first night, when they took that stage, I wanted to see it for myself before I saw it on YouTube or read about it,” Ulrich said. “I was there, like everybody else that was there that night, I was completely blown away, and felt that was the beginning of another chapter in live performances.”

Ulrich also shares that the Metallica camp agrees, in principle, to play Sphere.

“All of our managers and our production people have been there and looked at it. It’s something that we’re considering, but nothing is etched in stone or green-lit,” Ulrich said. “It’s something that we’re looking at at some point when the 2026 tour is done … I’m not going to (mislead) you; I would (expletive) love to do it, let there be no question about it.”

Ulrich used far saltier, Metallica-esque language, of course. But point taken. We’ll be there opening night, ready for another chapter.

Future of Howard

Ulrich’s appearance was unbilled, as we say, cutting into Stern’s repeat programming. The host had been on a summer break, but returned as rumors raced around the world that “The Howard Stern Show” will shut down at end of Stern’s contract this fall. A report in the Sun ignited this speculation.

At issue is Stern’s $100 million salary. SiriusXM is reportedly unwilling to come close to that figure in an extension. Stern has hosted the streaming talk show for 20 years. The 71-year-old broadcast legend is likely to negotiate to keep his catalog of shows if this is actually the end.

Stern shouted out to a Las Vegas entertainment pro when he renewed his most recent contract five years ago. At the time, Stern had warmed up to John Di Domenico’s unrelenting Donald Trump impression, saying, “I imagine what the audience might do … I can hear them laughing in my head. That’s the only way you do this thing.”

Di Domenico had appeared on Stern’s show 10 times when the host told listeners that in December 2020. Di Domenico went on to log a staggering 50 appearances with Stern, most of them on the phone as Trump. But the calls for his portrayal ceased in fall of ‘23.

In January, Di Domenico confirmed his appearances as Trump on Stern’s show were finished. “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have been on the show. It was an honor to have been with Howard so many times on air. I was exclusive for three years, and it was great.”

Sharing the ‘Love’

The on-stage guest list is final for “The Brotherly Love Podcast Live” at The Strat Theater on Aug. 15-16. The show is set on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Memory Lane, and starts at 7 p.m.

Matthew, Joey and Andrew Lawrence will appear with Las Vegas drag legend Frank Marino, and Chilli of R&B group TLC on Aug. 15. Marino is married to SPI Entertainment exec Alex Schechter,whose company produces the show and operates the venue. Chilli is the Matthew Lawrence’s longtime significant other.

On Aug. 16, late-’80s and early ’90s pop star Debbie Gibson, and Danielle Fishel of “Boy Meets World” are the featured guests. Gibson is a Vegas resident who is about to release a music video that co-stars rock guitar great DJ Ashba and master drummer Fred Coury of Cinderella (yours truly makes an extremely brief cameo in that one). Fishel played Topanga in “BMW,” and is reuniting with Matthew Lawrence, who co-starred in the series.

Great Moments in Social Media

Find Mariah Carey’s surprised response to learning news of Katy Perry’s space trip on Blue Origin, which was in April.

Highlights from the nonplussed Carey, “She’s like floating in the — this is true? and, “I’m not mad at her. That’s pretty amazing.” This revelation was posted Thursday on”The Scott Mills Breakfast Show.” It’s a funny, real-time response from Carey, and pretty amazing.

Dignitaries in the house

A recent Monday was President’s Night at Nudo Italiano in Southern Highlands. Athletics President Marc Badain, Cosmopolitan President Sean Lanni, and Las Vegas Bowl President John Saccenti were all seated at the bar’s Hot Corner. The bar-tending President of Funology Johnny O’Donnell, and President of the Cool Hang Johnny Kats were also on the scene …

Cool Hang Alert

Ted Sablay, a frequent touring guitarist and keyboardist for The Killers, plays Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at Aria at 8 p.m. Saturday. I’ve caught Sablay at Fat Cat at Downtown Grand and he is terrific. No cover, reservations “highly encouraged,” go to easysvegas.com to do that.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.