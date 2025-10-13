Martin and Short honor Keaton in Las Vegas Strip performance

Steve Martin and Martin Short paid silent tribute to the late Diane Keaton at the end of their show at the Wynn.

Steve Martin re-posted a piece of an Interview Magazine story about Diane Keaton on Saturday, soon after Keaton’s death and hours before he and Martin Short took the stage at Encore Theater.

On his Instagram, Martin referred to a 2021 article where Short, who co-starred with Martin and Keaton in “Father of the Bride,” asked the great actress if he or Martin is sexier.

“I mean, you’re both idiots,” Keaton responded.

That was the extent of Martin and Short’s tribute to Keaton, who died at age 79, until the final moments of their show at the Wynn. Martin and Short thanked the crew and introduced all members of the Steep Canyon Rangers bluegrass band and music director Jeff Babko. A photo of Keaton was then shown on the back screen.

The comic partners hoisted a pair of champagne glasses and toasted toward the image. The crowd, already standing, let out a cheer. There were no words needed, and none spoken.

Martin delivered some Las Vegas color early in the show.

“We’re both so happy to be here in Las Vegas, because Pahrump is a little too fast-paced for us,” he said, pronouncing the town with extra emphasis on “RUMP!”

Martin mentioned upcoming Las Vegas headliners Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette while saying, “The fact that you bought a ticket to see us, means you’re not that smart.” Such ticket-buyers filled both performances, Friday and Saturday.

Mo’ money for Moroney

On the topic of sellouts, country star Megan Maroney packed her shows at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Oct. 4-5. The turnout was predominantly young females, a crowd that snapped up merch at record rates.

Hotel president Cliff Atkinson said that every person who attended Maroney’s show bought something. The profits on both nights far surpassed the total souvenir profits of any performance in the venue’s history, which dates to 2009 as the new Joint, and 1995 as the original Joint.

How to generate sales …

Have a headliner get into a fight with another headliner.

Atkinson says Gavin Adcock’s sales at The Theater at Virgin spiked immediately after Adcock was in a dustup with Zach Bryan at the Born & Raised Festival in Oklahoma last month.

Adcock plays the venue during the National Finals Rodeo on Dec. 11. At Born & Raised, Bryan climbed a barbed-wire fence to confront Adcock just before Adcock was to play his set. The dispute had been festering online for months, rooted in Adcock’s comments criticizing Bryan’s interaction with a fan.

Bryan was held back by security. Adcock was escorted away by a bodyguard. Tickets for the Virgin show are on sale now.

Cool Hang Alert

Rick Arroyo & The Latin Percussion plays the new Starlight Plaza at The Mob Museum from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday (weather permitting, as the venue is outdoors). No cover for the first performance of his Latin jazz combo.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.