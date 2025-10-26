Marshmelllo, Chainsmokers join Neon City Fest lineup

A few prominent Wynn Nightlife headliners are playing the after-party of the downtown Neon City Fest next month

Wynn Nightlife shines on the Strip, and lately has taken an active interest in downtown Las Vegas. The leading club operator is partnering with Neon City Festival on Nov. 21-23 with official after-parties at XS Nightclub at the Wynn.

The Chainsmokers headline Nov. 21, Odesza (DJ set) on Nov. 22 and Diplo B2B Marshmello on Sunday. These events are paired with the festival downtown, but open to those 21-over (go to WynnNightlife.com for afterparty info).

NCF, in shorthand, is in its second year, developed as a counter to F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race events on the same weekend.

Wynn Nightlife headliners Deadmau5, Two Friends, ARCRAZE and DJ Clutch, among others to be announced, will be showcased on during the downtown event, staged at Downtown Las Vegas Event Center,

Wynn and Corner Bar Management are co-producing the next, and free, Feed The Block party at 6 p.m. Monday on Fremont East (18-and-over tickets required, hit feedtheblock.com for that one). Diplo headlines what producers hope is a monthly showcase.

Wynn Nightlife Vice President Ryan Jones says of his company’s DTLV outreach, “Partnering with Neon City Festival allows us to bring our world-class talent to a new stage and then continue the celebration each night at XS.” NCF CEO Jeff Victor checks in with, “This partnership brings together two powerhouses of Las Vegas entertainment.”

A Vegas act to watch, pop-R&B band Fayzone won the “Rock the Canopy” competition among local bands this month to to headline the event. Daily lineups and set times are to be announced.

Romano out

A cancellation that raised some eyebrows, Ray Romano was pulled from David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand this weekend. He was booked Friday and Saturday, dropped with no explanation. New dates to be added “soon,” says an MGM rep. This looks like a soft-sales move, but nothing official.

Three acts, one ‘Way’

This is the point in the program where a street dedication inspires a tour title.

New Edition, Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton have announce the “New Edition Way Tour,” pulling into T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 30 (tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com).

Presented by Black Promoters Collective (BPC), the tour is named for the renamed street in Boston honoring New Edition.

The series draws three acts with recent hit residencies on the Strip. The reunited New Edition played an extended engagement at Encore Theater in 2024 and this past February. Boyz II Men and Braxton (with Cedric the Entertainer) at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in 2024 and again in April and May.

Cool Hang Alert

Haunted Brunch, the horror-themed show and culinary experience at The Composers Room at Commercial Center, concludes at 10 a.m.-noon and again 1-3 p.m. Friday (or, Halloween, according to the holiday calendar). The comedy and music show features an all-you-can-eat buffet, costumes encouraged but not mandatory. Go to thecomposersroom.com for intel.

What: Neon City Festival.

Where: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

When: Nov. 21-23.

Tickets: Free.

Information: neoncityfestival.com

Headlining Acts

Good Charlotte – Icons of the early-2000s pop-punk era, Good Charlotte's string of hits — including "Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous" and "The Anthem" — continue to resonate with fans around the world.

deadmau5 – A pioneering force in electronic music, deadmau5's groundbreaking productions and legendary live shows have redefined the global dance scene.

Breaking Benjamin – Known for their hard-hitting rock sound and powerful ballads, Breaking Benjamin has earned multi-platinum success with fan favorites like "The Diary of Jane" and "I Will Not Bow.

Two Friends – Known for their infectious energy and crowd-pleasing anthems, Two Friends have become one of dance music's most in-demand duos.

Fitz and the Tantrums – Known for their infectious, high-energy performances, Fitz and the Tantrums deliver chart-toppers like "HandClap" and "Out of My League" that get every crowd moving.

Bowling for Soup – Beloved for their witty lyrics and catchy hooks, Bowling for Soup has been a staple of the pop-punk scene since the early 2000s with hits like "1985," "Girl All the Bad Guys Want," and "High School Never Ends."

De La Soul – Legendary hip-hop group celebrated for groundbreaking albums 3 Feet High and Rising and Stakes Is High.

Supporting Talent

ACRAZE - Genre-bending DJ and producer redefining the electronic music scene with viral hits like "Do It To It." Known for seamlessly blending house, pop, and hip-hop influences, ACRAZE delivers electrifying sets that keep crowds moving from start to finish.

Redferrin – Nashville country singer/songwriter known for bold storytelling, high-energy tracks like Jack and Diet Coke, and blending rural roots with rebellious swagger.

Waka Flocka Flame – A pioneer of trap music, Waka Flocka Flame's explosive energy and crowd-favorite anthems like "No Hands" and "Hard in Da Paint" make him a must-see live performer.

Skeez – Multi-genre artist blending pop, R&B and country with witty lyricism and high-energy live shows.

Knuckle Puck – Chicago-based pop-punk heavyweights, acclaimed for fan-favorite albums Copacetic and 20/20.

3OH!3 – Colorado electro-pop duo behind hits like "DONTTRUSTME" and "My First Kiss," bringing an unforgettable party vibe.

HALOCENE – Genre-bending alt-metal band and YouTube sensation known for viral covers and high-octane live shows.

Shaylen – Nashville-based singer/songwriter combining country storytelling with pop sensibilities and powerhouse vocals.

Daring Greatly – Southern California soulful rock group known for rich harmonies and a modern classic rock sound.

Diva Bleach – Phoenix pop-rock trio delivering glittery, high-energy tracks reminiscent of early-2000s pop-punk.

Ethan Garner – Rising singer/songwriter blending heartfelt lyricism with acoustic-driven pop melodies.

Point North – Los Angeles pop-punk/alt-rock band bringing high-energy anthems and emotionally charged lyrics.

12 Volt Sex – Veteran Las Vegas alt-rock band known for their electric stage presence and fan-favorite local shows.

Dez Hoston – Nevada native country artist whose storytelling draws on his ranch upbringing and western roots.

Heroine Honey – Las Vegas alt-rock band fronted by powerhouse vocalist Chastity, blending gritty textures and poetic lyrics.

Hoity-Toity – Southern California alt-rock band blending catchy hooks, sharp lyricism, and infectious energy with a modern punk edge.

Kings/Kings – Alternative rock band merging catchy hooks with soaring vocals and guitar-driven energy.

Michael Richter – Las Vegas-based artist and producer crafting sleek, modern pop with soulful undertones.

MOONLGHT – Nashville-based producer and DJ reimagining classics with fresh EDM remixes and original tracks.

No Proof – Southern Utah rock band fusing heavy rock, blues, and gritty vocals into a powerful live performance.

Pure Sport – Las Vegas punk trio known for their tongue-in-cheek "board meetings" and raw, suit-and-tie stage presence.

The Dollheads – Teenage sibling punk band from Las Vegas serving up loud, fast and fun DIY punk rock.

The Far Worst – Indie/emo-inspired outfit delivering heartfelt, guitar-driven songs perfect for late-night sing-alongs.

The Out There – Arizona rockers drawing influence from classic acts like Pink Floyd and Foreigner with evocative guitar riffs.