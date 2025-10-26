Diplo is shown performing at Encore Beach Club on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (Danny Mahoney)
Diplo is shown performing at Encore Beach Club on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (Danny Mahoney)
Electroinic music star Marshmello is among the headliners at Breakaway Takeover at Encore Beach Club, Encore Beach Club at Night and XS Nightclub from Aug. 22-24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Wynn Nightlife)
Marshmelllo, Chainsmokers join Neon City Fest lineup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2025 - 2:40 pm
 
Updated October 26, 2025 - 2:41 pm

Wynn Nightlife shines on the Strip, and lately has taken an active interest in downtown Las Vegas. The leading club operator is partnering with Neon City Festival on Nov. 21-23 with official after-parties at XS Nightclub at the Wynn.

The Chainsmokers headline Nov. 21, Odesza (DJ set) on Nov. 22 and Diplo B2B Marshmello on Sunday. These events are paired with the festival downtown, but open to those 21-over (go to WynnNightlife.com for afterparty info).

NCF, in shorthand, is in its second year, developed as a counter to F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race events on the same weekend.

Wynn Nightlife headliners Deadmau5, Two Friends, ARCRAZE and DJ Clutch, among others to be announced, will be showcased on during the downtown event, staged at Downtown Las Vegas Event Center,

Wynn and Corner Bar Management are co-producing the next, and free, Feed The Block party at 6 p.m. Monday on Fremont East (18-and-over tickets required, hit feedtheblock.com for that one). Diplo headlines what producers hope is a monthly showcase.

Wynn Nightlife Vice President Ryan Jones says of his company’s DTLV outreach, “Partnering with Neon City Festival allows us to bring our world-class talent to a new stage and then continue the celebration each night at XS.” NCF CEO Jeff Victor checks in with, “This partnership brings together two powerhouses of Las Vegas entertainment.”

A Vegas act to watch, pop-R&B band Fayzone won the “Rock the Canopy” competition among local bands this month to to headline the event. Daily lineups and set times are to be announced.

Romano out

A cancellation that raised some eyebrows, Ray Romano was pulled from David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand this weekend. He was booked Friday and Saturday, dropped with no explanation. New dates to be added “soon,” says an MGM rep. This looks like a soft-sales move, but nothing official.

Three acts, one ‘Way’

This is the point in the program where a street dedication inspires a tour title.

New Edition, Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton have announce the “New Edition Way Tour,” pulling into T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 30 (tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com).

Presented by Black Promoters Collective (BPC), the tour is named for the renamed street in Boston honoring New Edition.

The series draws three acts with recent hit residencies on the Strip. The reunited New Edition played an extended engagement at Encore Theater in 2024 and this past February. Boyz II Men and Braxton (with Cedric the Entertainer) at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in 2024 and again in April and May.

Cool Hang Alert

Haunted Brunch, the horror-themed show and culinary experience at The Composers Room at Commercial Center, concludes at 10 a.m.-noon and again 1-3 p.m. Friday (or, Halloween, according to the holiday calendar). The comedy and music show features an all-you-can-eat buffet, costumes encouraged but not mandatory. Go to thecomposersroom.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

