Mark Davis is OK with Beyoncé’s playing with Allegiant: ‘In fact, if she can throw the ball …’

Beyoncé has dropped Sphere and is now toying with Allegiant Stadium, as her “Cowboy Carter” tour has kicked off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Raiders owner Mark Davis is all right with Beyoncé toying with Allegiant Stadium.

“I’m certainly not going to send Beyoncé a cease-and-desist,” Davis texted Monday afternoon. “In fact, if she can throw the ball …”

The series closes at Allegiant on July 25-26.

In her first two shows at SoFi Stadium last Monday and again Wednesday, Beyoncé was shown in a video interlude walking across the Strip and plucking Sphere from the landscape. The scene was dubbed “Attack of the 400 Foot Cowboy.”

As we confirmed last week (with the New York Post first to report), Sphere CEO and Chairman James Dolan issued a cease-and-desist letter to the artist known as Bey, demanding she remove that scene.

She has. In its place is a new video, where the superstar walks tall over the Strip and picks up a branded Allegiant Stadium. The 35-time Grammy winner taps the top twice, and “BANG” in neon pops up. Her Parkwood production company posted a video on Instagram of the segment, with the comment, “What happens in Vegas starts with a BANG …”

The clip ends with the sound of a slot machine catching a jackpot.

Reps for the artist and production company Live Nation have not responded to requests for comment. .

The updated video is funny while also complying with Sphere’s cease and desist. It is also a fine way to promote the upcoming Vegas shows — here we are talking about them again. Once more, Bey knows what she’s doing.

