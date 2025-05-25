Mark Davis fires a warning to ‘Madden’ biopic

Raiders owner Mark Davis has read a piece of the “Madden” script, and he doesn’t like it.

The upcoming “Madden” biopic is a rife with Raiders legends and imagery.

But the team is not participating, nor is it endorsing, this project.

“We have nothing to do with it,” Raiders owner Mark Davis says. “I’ve seen some of the dialogue, and some of it has pissed me off.”

Christian Bale plays Al Davis and Nicolas Cage portrays John Madden — a cinematic pairing sure to bring as much fire as the Al Davis Torch — in the Amazon MGM Studios film. No release date is set. Filming reportedly continues through July.

Davis has been rankled by a scene he describes from the end of the 1976 regular season. In the section he has reviewed, his legendary father is angry at Madden because the Raiders knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals to clinch the No. 1 seed AFC playoffs.

In the fictional account, Davis says, the Raiders’ victory assured a they would play the formidable Pittsburgh Steelers in their playoff opener.

“Because we had won, we had to play the Steelers. If we had lost we would play somebody else,” Davis says. “So they have my dad mad at Madden because of winning. That’s (BS). These guys were tight, really close friends. They developed, along with (famed NFL exec) Ron Wolf and other people, a franchise that was second to none.”

Just win, baby, does not allow for strategic losing.

Davis has suggested producers, and Bale, check out his father’s lengthy 1997 NFL Films interview with the late host Steve Sabol. Otherwise, the owner has declined to provide material and information about the team or Madden’s 10-year tenure as head coach.

The film primarily centers on Madden’s departure from the sidelines, and the development of the hugely successful “Madden NFL” video game series.

Is he eager to see Bale, the onetime “Batman,” play his father?

“Christian Bale is great actor. Nicolas Cage is a great actor,” Davis says. “But the acting depends on the script they have to portray. I just don’t want to see my dad turned into a caricature.”

He sees Red

What’s cool about being a partner in a big honkytonk is you can pretty much take the stage whenever you want. Blake Shelton did so Saturday afternoon at Ole Red Las Vegas.

Shelton is the superstar partner in the Strip-facing honkytonk at Grand Bazaar Shops in front of the Horseshoe. He turned up unannounced at about 1:30 p.m., toting his six-string for a 30-minute acoustic set.

A crowd amassed outside the club entrance, hearing Shelton’s music and not from the house sound system. As he finished “God’s Country,” Shelton looked to his right at that organically assembled audience.

“We gotta crowd out here! Look at this!” Shelton shouted. “Y’all should have been here in the first damn place!”

Shelton then said, “I gotta play this one.” And cracked open “Ol’ Red,” of course inspiration for the club’s name. Ol’ Red’s itchin’ to have a little fun, as the song says. So is his owner.

Away to AMA

Shelton was soon swept away to American Music Awards rehearsals at BleauLive Theater. He joins his superstar wife, Gwen Stefani; host Jennifer Lopez; Gloria Estefan; Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson and Reneé Rapp as performers in Monday’s show. Our bet intel is Shelton and Stefani are not planning a duet. They haven’t rehearsed one, at least.

Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner Rod Stewart is being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Janet Jackson, who has extended her series at Resorts World Theatre into September, is to receive the Icon Award.

The AMA telecast/stream on CBS and Paramount+ is scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific time Monday. Look for cutaways to the veterans-support organization Easy Day Foundation, founded by Frank Fertitta IV of the Station Casinos family and his friend Landon Gyulay. And check the set, which is the handiwork of Las Vegas Emmy Award-winning designer Andy Walmsley.

Bruno, Bootsy, and TPR

Famed James Brown Band and Parliament-Funkadelic bassist Bootsy Collins paid a visit to The Pinky Ring on Friday night. Bruno Mars also made it to his Bellagio music club after his sold-out show at Dolby Live. The Hooligans, Mars’ backing band, were the featured entertainment. And a nod to club favorite DJ Velvet Hoss, who was easy to find as his booth was next to Collins’ VIP booth.

Extra emphasis on Collins’ gold-star shades, the coolest eye ware ever not owned by Elton John.

In April, Collins released the single “The JB’s Tribute Pastor P,” a tribute honoring two of Collins’ former Brown-band colleagues John “Jabo” Starks and Clyde Stubblefield. Both were legendary drummers. The track also features viral rap sensation Harry Mack, with Collins on bass.

Rock shows

Franky Perez and the All Nighters’ new album, “Dámelo,” is due Oct. 8. Perez announced the date from the stage of his torrid performance at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort on Friday night.

The album is Perez’s first major-label release in 22 years, a partnership with The Label Group and Virgin Music Group.

After Perez and his band/backing dancers finished crushing Rocks Lounge, I ventured into Count’s Vamp’d Bar & Grille. Todd “Dammit” Kerns led a mass of rockers closing with Sebastian Bach of Skid Row.

Kerns is notoriously anti-encore (a positions we endorse), but brought Bach to stage to shut down the show. He belted our Guns N’ Roses’ “Paradise City” and — gloriously — Rush’s “The Spirit of Radio.”

The venue was packed, a reminder that nothing fills a rock club like an announcement the place is closing and will be sold. Danny Koker is doing just that, listing for $4.3 million, the final weekend featuring Loverboy on June 27, and Koker’s Count’s 77 on June 28.

Cool Hang Alert

The fierce female act SH3 returns to the stage at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 6:30) Wednesday at The Copa at Bootlegger Bistro. Gabie Lopez, Anne Martinez and Markeis “Kiki” Simon out front. Will there be a disco medley? Affirmative. Call or text 702.609.3390.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.