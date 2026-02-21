Manilow calls out again; what this means for Las Vegas

Barry Manilow has not performed at Westgate since December. His doctor is optimistic he’ll be back this month.

Barry Manilow is maintaining his positive disposition despite a ‘very depressing visit’ to his surgeon.

The “Mandy” superstar is pulling back from his upcoming arena dates, once more following directive from his doctor as he recovers from surgery after he was diagnosed with lung cancer in December.

In a statement on social media, the 82-year-old superstar said, “Just got home from visiting the surgeon. Very depressing visit.”

Manilow told his fans that he’d been working out on a treadmill but still couldn’t sing more than three songs in a row before having to stop. His surgeon told him, “Barry, you won’t be ready to do a 90 minute show. Your lungs aren’t ready yet.”

He has canceled his road dates Friday through March 17.

Manilow is not a lock to be back on stage at the Westgate, either, “likely” being the operative term.

The headliner said said his surgeon told him, “I could likely do the Vegas shows very end of March and the second batch of arena shows in April.” Manilow’s next scheduled dates are March 26 to April 4. His most recent performances at Westgate were his Christmas shows ending Dec. 13.

On Feb. 4, he announced he was calling off his Feb. 12-21 Vegas shows, also to recover from surgery to remove a cancerous spot on his left lung.

“The doctor said my body had been through hell and it needed time for healing,” Manilow said Friday. “So, I’m going back to healing.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.