Lucky Horseshoe: New entertainment venue sets its headliners

Laugh Factory Las Vegas has a strong roster of headliners in its new digs.

Bret Ernst, cast in the reboot of “Cobra Kai,” is first out for the new Laugh Factory at Horseshoe. Ernst headlines Thursday through Saturday night, with Carlos Rodriguez and Paul Scally also on the bill.

GM Harry Basil’s club is ensconced — ensconced, I tell you! — on the second floor, in the former Imagine Showroom. Friday through Feb. 1 is presented as the venue’s “preview” opening. Concrete, a hit at the former Laugh Factory at the Trop, hosts the “grand opening” from Feb. 12 to 15.

Jack Assadourian Jr., aka Jack Jr., headlines Feb. 2-8; as reported previously, Bob Zany with Kathleen Dunbar and Jimmie “J.J.” Walker are up Feb. 9-11; Jamie Kennedy (with Walker hosting) Feb. 12-5; and busy stand-up Trixx from Feb. 16-22.

Murray Sawchuck is expected to perform one-offs at the new club. The comic-magician was in the 4 p.m. slot at the Trop. Impressionist Rich Little is also likely to perform at the Horseshoe venue. “Paranormal,” a hit for a dozen years starring Frederic Da Silva, is the lone holdover from Imagine Showroom, in the 4 p.m. slot.

The future of “Potted Potter” is still to be formalized. The manic recitation of all seven “Potter” books opened in 2018, closing Dec. 30. The latest intel is the show is moving into a new room at Horseshoe, likely in the spring. Until then, there will be no foolish wand-waving or silly incantations in this class.

Blaine is back

David Blaine dazzled the crowd, in a disquieting sort of way, in his return to Encore Theater over the weekend. We caught the stunt performer/magician Saturday night, impressed again by his craftsmanship, wit, and gift for building suspense.

Some showmen are allergic to the gaps in the show you need to create tension. Not this guy. He was in no hurry to deliver the scoring blows as he stitched up his lift, regurgitated a frog (is this a union frog, by the way?) and pulled a wedding band from his stomach with a wire hangar.

The 52-year-old headliner had said he’s stepping back from some of his more dangerous stunts, as he’s reached the age of Houdini when the legendary magician died. The underwater breath-hold is out, an act we miss, but we get it. And as a souvenir, we have a 2 of spades to remind us of a mesmerizing night.

On the topic of Wynn/Encore …

Add Marshmello to the list of XS Nightclub/Encore Beach Club resident headliners this year. He’s held forth with Wynn Nightlife, off and on, for a decade.

The bucket-headed sensation is back Saturday night. Calvin Harris, a club pioneer, resumes his production Feb. 13 and Feb. 21.

Moreno’s February two-fer

Frankie Moreno is back from a tour of Denmark, his longest overseas tour ever, for a Tuesday night throw-down at Myron’s. This is Moreno’s first performance on the club’s remodeled stage.

On Feb. 26, Moreno and his wife, dancing star Lacey Schwimmer, premiere their new Las Vegas-centric show at Westgate’s International Theater. “Frankie Moreno Live: An Unforgettable Night of Showmanship & Chart-Topping Hits” is a title too long, and too specific, for just one show.

Street wise

A rarity in VegasVille on Saturday, post-Blaine at Delilah, Ms. Monet leading a medley “Can You Tell Me How to Get to Sesame Street?” with Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy.” Afterward I suggested to Monet, a powerhouse vocalist, she should add “Mah Nà Mah Nà” to the set let. She grinned, “Don’t give me any ideas.”

The hot corner

Friday and Saturday nights offered the following shows at Sphere, The Venetian and Palazzo: Eagles at Sphere, Styx at The Venetian Theatre, Wanda Sykes at Palazzo Theatre and Ashlee Simpson at Voltaire. A strong weekend lineup in some cities. Status quo here.

Might we recommend …

“Bang Out,” which starts at midnight (well, 11:53 p.m.) Saturdays at Atomic Saloon Show. The show premiered in October and (we anticipate) will continue, based on this weekend’s turnout. The famous folk included David Copperfield; and Emily Jillette, with buddies Neil Patrick Harris and Zach Zucker of the independent comedy company Stamptown.

That label’s team hosted Saturday’s show. Zucker’s first Netflix special is taping May 8-9 during Netflix is a Joke in L.A.

“Bang Out” is set up as a late-night, no-frills, clown-acrobat party. Characteristic Spiegelworld fare, in other words. Also, no-cover. Follow spiegelworld.com/shows/atomic-saloon-show/bang-out/ for how to plug in.

Tease this …

A Strip superstar headliner is announcing an extension by the end of the week. This person underestimated their affection for a Vegas residency last year. Not this year.

And this …

A recurring, off-Strip festival is announcing its return by the end of this week. Locals will smile at this restart.

Cool Hang Alert

Edie, the drag queen-emcee late of “Zumanity” at New York-New York, asks, “Are You Smarter Than a Drag Queen?” at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Composers Room at Historic Commercial Center.

A live interactive game show, where the diva demands, “Do you have what it takes?” Apparently this is a reference to trivia knowledge. Go to thecomposersroom.com for intel.

