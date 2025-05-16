Look who got a glow up! The RJ’s new Neon

In a previous millennium and what feels like a lifetime ago, the Review-Journal premiered its weekly “Neon” entertainment magazine. I recall those days of 1997, and my excitement about this new publication while having absolutely nothing to do with it. I was a sportswriter back then. Today, I’m immersed in its reinvention entirely, alongside a terrific team.

As the city’s entertainment landscape keeps evolving, so will we. This site debuts today, alongside an expanded, redesigned and reimagined weekly print section. Subscribers will find it tucked inside the Review-Journal every Friday, as it has for the last three decades.

Many thousands of free copies will also be distributed around town in familiar spots, including major grocers and convenience stores.

We’ll capture the city’s incredible array of world-class productions, performances, and Only in Vegas experiences in new ways — including videos created by my friend JJ Snyder, who recently joined the neon team. She’s a familiar face to many in the Valley from her time hosting a morning television show, and she has big plans in store.

And don’t miss our vibrant online calendar, which will likely become your go-to guide for finding specific event information — and discovering new adventures along the way. Amid all the change, we’re keeping the name “neon,” a word that perfectly captures the city’s electric spirit and this project’s purpose. Come along as neon lights the way.