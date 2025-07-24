Long-running Las Vegas Strip show closing for revamp

A new show is to replace “Timeless,” which has run for five years, in October.

The Strip’s beloved, masked dance troupe is going dark.

But not for long.

Jabbawockeez at MGM Grand is closing its “Timeless” show on Sept. 18. The production is due to return in October with a new “immersive” concept. Different title. Same venue. Such specifics as dates and show format to be announced.

Jabbas co-founder Joe “Punkee” Larot says “Timeless” has been “an incredible journey and a true celebration” of the Jabbawockeez’ flavor of street dance.

Larot also says, “As we close this chapter, we’re excited to debut an all-new, re-imagined show this October.”

“Timeless” premiered in February 2020, just before the pandemic shutdown. The production replaced “Dreamz,” which also had run five years. “MUS.I.C” at MGM Grand and then Monte Carlo, and “Prism” at Luxor are also former Jabbas productions.

The production signed a four-year contract extension with the resort company in April 2021. Plans for a new production obviously indicate an extension. MGM Resorts officials have not specified how long the show is currently under contract.

Jabowockeez are in their 15th year on the Strip, dating to their debut at then-Hollywood Theater (today’s David Copperfield Theatre) in May 2010. The cast had won the championship of “America’s Best Dance Crew,” and had also appeared on “America’s Got Talent.” MGM Resorts officials took a shot at a dance show in a major theater. Today, Jabbawockeez perform in their self-named theater, right across the casino from the Copperfield theater.

