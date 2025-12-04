Long-running Las Vegas Strip headliner to play new venue in ’26

Terry Fator and his figures are taking to the road in 2026, launching the adventure at South Point Showroom.

The ventriloquial icon plays Michael Gaughan’s venue Jan. 20-22, to open his “Pure Imagination” tour. These are Fator’s only shows booked in Las Vegas in ’26, as he plays casinos and theaters across the country through next December (tickets are $51, including fees, go to southpointcasino.com for intel).

“I couldn’t imagine a better place to launch this new adventure than my own backyard,” Fator said in a statement. “Las Vegas has given me so much, and I’m thrilled to share ‘Pure Imagination’ with my hometown fans before taking it on the road.”

Winston the Impersonating Turtle, Maynard Thompkins, Vikki the Cougar and Duggie Scott Walker are among Fator’s friends returning to the Las Vegas stage.

The second-season “American Idol” champion closed his residency era in Las Vegas at The Strat Showroom in September. Fator was a residency headliner on the Strip for 16 years on the Strip, mostly at The Mirage from 2009-20. His Vegas performance career dates to 2007 with weekend dates at then-Las Vegas Hilton (today’s Westgate).

Fator also played temporarily at what is today Mad Apple Theater at New York-New York (during the pandemic reopening), Liberty Loft at that hotel, and The Strat. He played his first show with the Las Vegas Philharmonic at The Smith Center in June.

In all, Fator has logged 18 years in Las Vegas, with more than 3,500 performances. Fator has delivered on a promise to continue his career on the road while making Las Vegas his base.

“Las Vegas will always be my home, and I’ve loved every moment performing at The Strat for fans from all over the globe,” Fator said the day his show The Strat closed. “I can’t wait to bring my characters, comedy, and music to symphony stages, share some brand-new television projects, and expand my touring schedule with an all-new road show.”

