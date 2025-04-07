Long-running Las Vegas gentlemen’s club to close

Centerfolds sits across from Virgin Hotels on Paradise Road. “A Touch of Burlesque” dance revue has been its anchor production.

A storied off-Strip strip club is bowing out.

The topless dance haven Centerfolds Las Vegas is announcing it is closing Tuesday. Club General Manager Lianne Heck announced the plans in a news release Sunday afternoon.

“We have had the privilege of being part of the Las Vegas entertainment community for many years,” said Heck, who has been GM of the Paradise Road adult club since 2019. “Our dedicated staff, talented performers, and loyal patrons have made this journey a truly memorable one. While it is difficult to say goodbye, we are incredibly proud of the legacy we’ve built and the memories we’ve shared with our guests.”

A sports-themed club, to be called Players, is set to open in Centerfolds’ place. The release notes the new club promises to bring “a fresh perspective on nightlife and performance art, setting the stage for the next era in Las Vegas’ vibrant entertainment scene,” according to the release.

Centerfolds sits across from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Paradise Road. “A Touch of Burlesque” dance revue has been its anchor production. Heck had attempted to expand its customer base with “Murray’s Misfits” (a variety vehicle conjured by magician Murray Sawchuck), and Jen Romas’ “Exxcite” production. The shows shut down in August and October, respectively.

The club was its busiest in its days at Club Paradise, across from then-Hard Rock Hotel, taking in the high-rolling, late-night casino crowd. Stars of entertainment and sports populated the venue. Howard Stern partied with Joe Rogan at Club Paradise in February 2002, recalling episode during a broadcast of “The Howard Stern Show” from Hard Rock Hotel.

Club Paradise ran from 1994-2015, when its name, ownership and operations changed over to Centerfolds.

The venue was not without its travails. In its Club Paradise days, the venue was the focus of a raid by IRS agents and Metro Police in June 2014, with officials acting on reports of conspiracy and credit-card fraud. A grand jury indicted five employees in the case.

Under Heck’s tenure, the venue survived the pandemic, closing for just four months and the first club of its kind to reopen. “A Touch of Burlesque” was a unique production for a gentlemen’s club, but the concept has run its term. Heck is off to new horizons. As the GM says, “Vegas is changing, so I understand moving with times and market.”

