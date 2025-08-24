Long-departed legend still headlining Las Vegas

Michael Jackson is the focus of three productions on and off the Strip.

More than 16 years after his death, Michael Jackson is still a presence on and off the Strip.

The Jackson tribute show “MJ The Evolution” returns to Orleans Showroom at 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday then back on Sept 15, and for six shows Nov. 10-22.

The production traces Jackson’s time with the Jackson 5, through his groundbreaking 1980s solo period and to his death in 2009.

Another tribute tapping into a legendary catalog, “Britain’s Finest: The Complete Beatles Experience” runs 7 p.m. Sept. 8. Dean Coleman and his SPR & Promotions and guitar great Christian Brady co-produce these dual throwback vehicles, which have moved into the showroom after “Jersey Boys” closed in July 2024.

Three performers portray Jackson over the years, with Zechariah Elliott as “little M.J.,” Caja Pearson as “middle M.J.” and Freddy Duffour as “90s M.J.” Former lead Michael Firestone, a dean among Jackos, is not in the comeback shows for “personal reasons,” we are told.

“MJ” and “Britain’s Finest” bracket Engelbert Humperdink (Aug. 29-30) and the Pointer Sisters (Sept. 5-6), showing that Orleans Showroom is alternating headliners — who were originally the cornerstone of the hotel’s entertainment strategy — with mid-scale production shows.

This mix might work in an uneasy ticket-buying market. And we understand Humperdink can still sing you to sleep, after the lovin’ …

In its return to VegasVille, “MJ The Evolution” joins two other long-running Jackson tributes on the Strip:

— “Michael Jackson One.” The Cirque du Soleil production has been running for 12 years at Mandalay Bay. The show performs 6:30 and 9 p.m. daily, and dark Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

— “MJ Live” at Harrah’s Showroom. Starring longtime M.J. tribute performer Jalles Franca, the Dick Feeney production runs 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 7 p.m. Sundays and Mondays. “MJ Live” dates to 2013 at the Rio, with stops at the Tropicana and Sahara, before relocating to Harrah’s in November.

In the show’s interlocking history, Harrah’s Showroom is anchored by Donny Osmond, who knew the actual M.J. when they were both teen idols in the ’70s.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.