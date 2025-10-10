Locals’ favorite The Docksiders navigating to South Point

South Point Showroom is a haven for high-quality, locals-friendly acts at a sensible price. Owner Michael Gaughan’s bangin’ showroom is adding to its headlining roster.

The Docksiders are moving into the venue, we are dependably informed, beginning with three dates in January. The popular yacht-rock band is expected to play multiple weekends through the year.

This is the same type of rotation as the Bronx Wanderers (who were on stage this week), Righteous Brothers and Human Nature. The room is characteristically busy with value entertainment, friendly for locals and return customers.

Kevin Sucher’s good-time, nautically themed band will continue to perform its regular schedule at 1923 Prohibition Bar at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. This makes it the rare act to run in residency on and off the Strip.

Set-list gems include “Ride Like the Wind,” “Baker Street” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You” by Sucher’s wife, Erin Sucher.

Clad in sequined blue blazers, white slacks and captain’s hats, The Docksiders played The Duomo at Rio (later closed) for eight weeks beginning September 2022. The show has since performed at Notoriety Live From May to November 2023 and headlined at Sand Dollar Downtown at the Plaza before moving into 1923 in the summer of 2024.

