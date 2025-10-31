Lewis’ ‘Starry Night’ Vegas premiere was decades in the making

Leona Lewis, a sensation in the U.K., has not performed in the U.S. But her “Starry Night” holiday show will change that.

Leona Lewis is playing her first extended engagement in U.S. She chose the holiday season at Voltaire at The Venetian for this first Noel in Las Vegas. “A Starry Night” is the title, and 33 shows make the show the gift that keeps giving.

Lewis opens at 8 p.m. Saturday, with performances running Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 3.

The volume of dates might arch some eyebrows among Vegas entertainment followers. But Lewis has her own international following. She is a superstar in the U.K., a hitmaker with the singles “Bleeding Love” and “Better in Time.” Her 2007 debut album, “Spirit,” has gone 10-times platinum in the U.K., and Lewis has sold more than 35 million records (counting albums and singles).

Highlights from a recent interview with the 40-year-old superstar:

Johnny Kats: What attracts you to Las Vegas?

Leona Lewis: I’ve always loved the energy of Las Vegas. I’ve visited many times over the years, be it to celebrate something, see incredible shows or just escape for a bit. In recent years, I’ve spent a lot of time here as my husband (Dennis Jauch) has a production on the Strip (Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio). I’ve been able to take in the beauty of the surrounding areas and gorgeous hikes.

What have you seen in Voltaire? I think you’ve mentioned Dita Von Teese’s show.

Yes! I saw Dita’s show and it was so inspiring, the artistry, the detail, the way she completely owns that stage. It really set the tone for what’s possible in that room. You can feel that every show there is crafted with intention, and that’s exactly the approach I’ve taken with “A Starry Night.”

How about a sample of the set list?

Without giving too much away, there are definitely some of the songs people know and love: “Bleeding Love,” “Better in Time,” “Run.” Of course the festive favorites like “One More Sleep” and some Christmas classics. But there are also a few beautiful surprises and reimagined versions that fit the spirit of the show. It’s a mix of nostalgia, celebration and warmth.

What are the new elements in this show, to set it apart from your other live presentations?

I’ve put so much into every detail of the show so I feel people will really be able to connect with all elements and really feel me through the music and how it’s presented. I’m playing with an incredible band and also have a horn section, which I love. There are lots of new arrangements and moments made to really connect. This is a deeply personal show, and I hope the audience will feel that.

When I saw the number of dates on the schedule, my first thought was, “This is ambitious.” Can you take me through how the schedule was determined?

It really was just about bringing as much joy for as long as I could during the holiday season. I’m used to touring, so to be able to be in one city and have that be Las Vegas for this period just felt right. I know lots of artists come back and do multiple smaller runs. I just felt like let’s make it home for holidays and see as many fans as possible and wrap my arms around it fully to celebrate this time together.

Your husband, Dennis, is involved with Mayfair at Bellagio, one of the Strip’s most popular nightlife destinations. How is the conversation between you two about your interests on the Strip?

Dennis and I talk all the time about the creative energy happening in Vegas right now. It’s amazing to see how the city is evolving. We both love spaces that blend music, design and storytelling. It’s exciting to see how we can inspire each other, and maybe even find little ways to cross paths creatively.

Thrall’s ‘Nebraska’ trip

The new Bruce Springsteen biopic “Deliver Me From Nowhere” revisits the rock star’s development of “Nebraska,” his darkest album, released just a couple of years before “Born in the USA.” The album has a strong Vegas connection. Studio wiz Zoe Thrall of The Hideout in Henderson engineered “Nebraska” during her days at The Hit Factory in New York.

Back then, she was known as Zoe Yanakis, before she married guitar and songwriting great Pat Thrall.

Springsteen recorded the album on four-track demos in his bedroom. Then those songs were recorded with the E Street Band in the studio. Springsteen was never satisfied with those recordings, so the demos were released as the final album.

Thrall was assistant engineer on the record, a credit that was never made public. Even Thrall’s family didn’t know. “My brother said, ‘You really know how to keep a secret!’ ”

