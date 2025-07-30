Legendary rockers look to fly behind Eagles at Sphere

Metallica is “circling the Sphere, and it looks like they’re ready to land,” says a source familiar with the Bulbous Wonder.

“As of now, it’s happening,” said the source, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “But it isn’t confirmed.”

If finalized, the series would likely run November-December 2026, with room to expand into ’27, or even start in October.

Metallica would be the first heavy-metal band ever to play at the Sphere. They were also the first metal band to play Allegiant Stadium in February 2022. The classic lineup of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo resume their “M72” world tour on Nov. 1 in Perth, Australia; closing July 5 in London.

Metallica would then follow the Eagles’ residency strategy at Sphere by making money on the road, and more money in Las Vegas.

A spokesman for Metallica offered no comment this week when asked about reports that the band would play Las Vegas. Sphere reps default to their company policy of not commenting on any acts not already announced. The social-media outlet Vital Vegas has posted this weekend the rumor that talks are ongoing to bring the “Enter Sandman” legends to Las Vegas.

Prior to Allegiant Stadium, the band played memorable gigs at T-Mobile Arena in November 2018, and Rock in Rio at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in 2015. The cast of the “X Rocks” adult revue opened the show at T-Mobile.

Metallica started after midnight at the Rock in Rio show, the crowd exhausted but the band blowing the place up with “Enter Sandman,” “Creeping Death” and “Seek & Destroy.” The band also played “Master of Puppets,” a song with real Sphere potential.

