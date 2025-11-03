Legendary rock band set for Las Vegas show next summer

AC/DC has announced a return to Allegiant Stadium in August.

AC/DC began its tour history with the message “Let There Be Rock.”

They could have added “Forever.”

The ever-rocking band originating from Australia is playing Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 1. This is an extension of its “Power Up” tour, which stopped at Allegiant in April. The band has maintained its front two superstars, vocalist Brian Johnson and guitarist Angus Young, for 45 years after Johnson replaced the late Bon Scott.

The band performed “If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It),” “Back in Black,” “Thunderstruck” and “Highway to Hell” in its April show in Vegas. “Demon Fire” and “Shot in the Dark” were plucked from “Power Up.” Young also played a 25-minute solo, as (we expect) 30 would have seemed self-indulgent.

Ticket info is at ACDC.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Who: AC/DC, "Power Up" tour.

Where: Allegiant Stadium.

When: Aug. 1.

Tickets: Noon Thursday.

Information: Ticketmaster.com.