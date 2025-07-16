Legendary headliner adds a year to Las Vegas residency

The 82-year-old pop legend has announced new dates at the Westgate beginning Feb. 12-14.

Barry Manilow sought the Westgate as his Las Vegas performance home because he wanted to perform a throwback residency schedule.

As they used to say at the hotel’s Star Trek Experience, he has achieved that mission.

Manilow has announced his full 2026 schedule, and it is a whopper for the 82-year-old pop legend. The new dates launch Feb. 12-14 and continue on recurring weekends through Dec. 17.

Manilow announced the extension via email to his fan club members. Sales to those club members begin 10 a.m. Pacific time Monday. Tickets for the general public are on sale 10 a.m. Monday Pacific time, and his current dates from Sept. 11-Dec. 13 are on sale now. Go to westgateresorts.com to purchase and for intel.

Manilow is the champ of total shows at the International Theater, breaking Elvis Presley’s record in the venue in September 2023 with his 637th performance.

In December, Westgate Resorts owner David Siegel awarded Manilow the only “lifetime contract” in company history, and the first both men ever signed in their careers. It was one of the final executive decisions for Siegel, who died in April after a long bout with cancer.

Manilow had previously headlined Las Vegas Hilton from 2005 to 2009, returning in May 2018 after Siegel bought the property (when it was LVH) in 2014.

Manilow has embarked on a finale tour, playing several cities as he steps away from the road. He was asked in 2023 if he would finish his career as an International Theater headliner. “I don’t even think like that, like, “Where do I want to be the last hurrah?’ ” the “Mandy” hitmaker said. “I really haven’t even thought about it.”

What: "Barry Manilow — The Hits Come Home."

Where: International Theater, Westgate Las Vegas.

Tickets: WestgateResorts.Com, BarryManilow.com.

New 2026 dates:

February 12-14

February 19-21

March 26-28

April 2-4

May 7-9

May 14-16

July 9-11

July 16-18

August 20-22

August 27-29

September 17-19

September 24-26

October 8-10

October 15-17

November 5-7

December 3-5

December 10-12

December 17-19