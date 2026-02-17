Legendary band headlining Strip residency this fall

The Scorpions are set up again at Planet Hollywood, eight shows running in September and October.

PH Live will turn into “The Zoo” once more, and we have the Scorpions to thank.

The veteran rock band from Germany is set up again at Planet Hollywood, eight shows running Sept. 17, 19, 23, 25, 27 and 29 and Oct. 1 and 3 (visit Ticketmaster.com and the-scorpions.com for intel). Promoter Live Nation Las Vegas announced the series Tuesday morning.

The band played five shows at PH Live in August, celebrating its 60th anniversary. Vocalist Klaus Meine and guitarists Matthias Jabs and Rudolph Schenker remain from the band’s high-water commercial period of 1978-’92. Drummer Mikkey Dee and bassist Paweł Mąciwoda are latter Scorpions additions.

Those performances sold into the venue’s balcony, a rare adjustment enjoyed by the Backstreet Boys in their 80-show residency from March 2017 to April 2019. The Scorpions played the requisite rock anthems, among them “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” “Blackout,” “Big City Nights,” “Bad Boys Running Wild” and, indeed, “The Zoo,” in August. Along with the fan-favorite ballad “Winds of Change.”

Tuesday brought several more announcements. Follow along, in chronological order:

— Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening at The Pearl at the Palms, May 22.

— Young the Giant at The Pearl, May 24.

— Danny Ocean at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau, May 29.

— The Kid Laroi at BleauLive Theater, June 11.

— Shinedown at Michelob Ultra Arena, Aug. 7.

— Breaking Benjamin, Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay, Oct. 2.

And those coming on line last week:

— Lorna Luft at the Palazzo Theatre, March 14-15.

— Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis at Voltaire at The Venetian, April 17-18, 22 and 24-26.

— Baby Keem (Las Vegas’ own Grammy Award winner) at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan, May 1.

— Lady A at PH Live, May 15.

— Zarna Garg at the Palazzo Theatre, May 23.

— Daniel Sloss at the Palazzo Theatre, Oct. 23.

