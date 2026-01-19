Penn & Teller pose for a photo after receiving a proclamation from the city of Las Vegas du ...
Laundry mishap sidelines Las Vegas legend, forcing show cancellations

January 19, 2026
 

Penn Jillette is now working on his broken-bone-mending routine.

The verbal (onstage) partner of Penn & Teller broke his left ankle Friday morning, forcing the team to cancel dates over the weekend and at least through Feb. 5.

Jillette said in a text message Sunday night, “I was either resisting bad political action … Or I fell down the stairs.” Both possibilities are on-brand. But in fact, Jillette fell while carrying laundry in his Las Vegas home.

P&T manager Glenn Alai said Monday morning he would know by Tuesday how many dates the duo would miss.

Alai suffered a similar injury a decade ago. He fell while running up the stairs of his home, after returning Jillette’s appearance on Adam Carolla podcast and finding a water leak was flooding his garage.

Alai said that he and Jillette had just been joking recently about “how un-sexy, unathletic and un-party animal” their foot and ankle breaks have been.

