Laundry mishap sidelines Las Vegas legend, forcing show cancellations

Penn Jillette is now working on his broken-bone-mending routine.

The verbal (onstage) partner of Penn & Teller broke his left ankle Friday morning, forcing the team to cancel dates over the weekend and at least through Feb. 5.

Jillette said in a text message Sunday night, “I was either resisting bad political action … Or I fell down the stairs.” Both possibilities are on-brand. But in fact, Jillette fell while carrying laundry in his Las Vegas home.

P&T manager Glenn Alai said Monday morning he would know by Tuesday how many dates the duo would miss.

Alai suffered a similar injury a decade ago. He fell while running up the stairs of his home, after returning Jillette’s appearance on Adam Carolla podcast and finding a water leak was flooding his garage.

Alai said that he and Jillette had just been joking recently about “how un-sexy, unathletic and un-party animal” their foot and ankle breaks have been.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.