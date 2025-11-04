Latin legend promises ‘a show that I have never done in my life’ on Strip

Marc Anthony has developed a stadium show and an arena show. But he has never conceived a theater show, or string of them, until now.

“This is a show that I have never done in my life,” the four-time Grammy winner, and eight-time Latin Grammy winner says. “I’m singing songs that I’ve never performed live. It’s going to be a unique show.”

Anthony is starring in “Vegas … My Way!” a 10-show series at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater running Feb. 13-21 and July 24-Aug. 1 (tickets on sale 6 a.m. Thursday Pacific time; fontainebleaulasvegas.com for intel).

The run marks Anthony’s first Las Vegas residency. He has played the city several times on tour, most recently Michelob Ultra Arena in February 2024. He will perform English- and Spanish-language hits over his 30-year recording career.

Anthony is originally from New York but moved to Los Angeles for nine years and popped in to Las Vegas frequently. He has known of the city’s rich Latin community popularity over the years of Latin and Hispanic tourists.

“The Latino community has always been a factor. I mean, you stop and you think about the fact that that’s where that community chooses to spend Independence Day, the big fight nights,” Anthony says. “As far as sports and holidays, I believe it’s just the beginning.”

Anthony says he is considering several of his hit duets, some of which have not been presented onstage. Pitbull is a possibility. The two teamed on the 2011 hit “Rain Over Me.” Pitbull has blazed through his own residency at BleauLive Theater.

“I don’t do the duets live right now,” Anthony says. “If I do them, it’s going to be with visuals, so you’ll see the other artists.”

It turns out Anthony is a fan of magic and picked the right city to be entertained in that medium. “I’m going to poke around and see how much fun I can have with it,” says the 57-year-old icon, who (at this moment) knows no magic tricks.

The big reveal is in February. The headliner says: “Even on my side, with the production team and the band, we all look at each other going, ‘You know how unique the show is going to be?’ Their smiles abound. Everybody’s looking at each other going, ‘Oh, this is going to be fun.’ ”

