‘Save Downtown Las Vegas Events Center’ campaign launches amid parking-lot plans

Rival Schools performs on the third street stage during Best Friends Forever Fest at the Downto ...
Rival Schools performs on the third street stage during Best Friends Forever Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Oct. 10, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
D Las Vegas co-owner Derek Stevens is shown with his wife, Nicole, and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn ...
D Las Vegas co-owner Derek Stevens is shown with his wife, Nicole, and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman at the official Vegas Golden Knights viewing party at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Yow of The Jesus Lizard crowd surfs during the final night of Best Friends Forever Festiv ...
David Yow of The Jesus Lizard crowd surfs during the final night of Best Friends Forever Festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Good Charlotte preforms during the Neon City Music Festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Ce ...
Good Charlotte preforms during the Neon City Music Festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Friday night Nov. 21, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Joel Madden of Good Charlotte preforms during the Neon City Music Festival at the Downtown Las ...
Joel Madden of Good Charlotte preforms during the Neon City Music Festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Friday night Nov. 21, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Rival Schools performs on the third street stage during Best Friends Forever Fest at the Downto ...
Rival Schools performs on the third street stage during Best Friends Forever Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Oct. 10, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas perform at Bite of Las Vegas at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center ...
Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas perform at Bite of Las Vegas at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (Heather Collins)
Vyces is shown performing during the Las Rageous music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Ce ...
Vyces is shown performing during the Las Rageous music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on April 20, 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Instagram
Jeff Victor, vice president of operations for Circa Hospitality Group, talks about Golden Gate ...
Jeff Victor, vice president of operations for Circa Hospitality Group, talks about Golden Gate Hotel & Casino's history in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. (David Danzis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Billy F. Gibbons is shown at the Jim Irsay Collection memorabilia exhibit and rock concert at D ...
Billy F. Gibbons is shown at the Jim Irsay Collection memorabilia exhibit and rock concert at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, March 4, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Kats!

‘Save Downtown Las Vegas Events Center’ campaign launches amid parking-lot plans

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2026 - 3:18 pm
 
Updated January 16, 2026 - 4:58 pm

It’s a rite of passage. An entertainment venue announces it is closing, igniting a groundswell of late-arriving support.

A petition titled “Save Downtown Las Vegas Events Center” is being circulated around the marketplace, the same week officials announced plans to return the venue to a revenue-generating parking lot.

The petition lives at change.org. At this writing, the site cites nearly 4,000 verified signatures. The project’s host is listed as Serenity Erwin of Salt Lake City. Efforts to reach Erwin through the platform’s media portal have been unsuccessful.

The message recruiting supporters says the venue “has been a cornerstone of our community and an iconic venue that has hosted countless memorable events.”

“It’s more than just a location; it’s a vibrant hub where people from all walks of life gather to celebrate their shared passions. Whether it’s the heart-thumping beats of a music concert, the thrill of live sports, or the cultural enrichment from arts showcases, DLVEC provides a space for it all. It’s a place that fosters connection and unity, offering an escape from the daily grind and a chance to create cherished memories with friends and loved ones.”

Circa Vice President of Operations Jeff Victor, who manages the parcel, was moved by the petition’s post, which he said was “very loving and appreciative.”

It also was no surprise.

“I fully expected this reaction,” Victor said in text Friday. “We created a lot of joyous experiences for a lot of people. I being one of them.”

DLVEC is operated by Circa, the D and Golden Gate co-owner Derek Stevens. The downtown magnate cleared out the city block’s parking lot in 2014 for an entertainment-focused venue.

The petition didn’t need to mention such memorable moments as Carlos Santana’s 2019 pop-in with Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty to perform “Smooth.” Or the Culture Club-B-52s twinbill a year earlier. Or the March 2023 Jim Irsay Collection display and free rock show, during which high winds nearly blew Billy F. Gibbons off the stage The space accommodated crowds of between 10,000-12,000.

Such nostalgia has led to the “Save DLVEC” petition. Bowing to reality, we say the campaign faces long odds to change the trajectory of this decision. The ownership team knows the value and demand of downtown parking. It also knows live entertainment is a fickle business, with heightened appearance fees outpacing box-office, F&B and merchandise revenue.

The lot will live on, as an occasional performance venue, and in memories of the events that rocked downtown Las Vegas.

Cool Hang Alert

Oasis Lounge at Durango Casino & Resort runs 6-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Jessica Malano is up next, followed by Cam Calloway on Jan. 27. Shawn Eiferman is also in the Oasis rotation, back Feb. 10. All are adept entertainers on any platform (or even in platform heels, I expect). No cover. Make sure to be 21, or older.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

