‘Save Downtown Las Vegas Events Center’ campaign launches amid parking-lot plans

Supporters are being sought to save DLVEC from a future of parked cars.

It’s a rite of passage. An entertainment venue announces it is closing, igniting a groundswell of late-arriving support.

A petition titled “Save Downtown Las Vegas Events Center” is being circulated around the marketplace, the same week officials announced plans to return the venue to a revenue-generating parking lot.

The petition lives at change.org. At this writing, the site cites nearly 4,000 verified signatures. The project’s host is listed as Serenity Erwin of Salt Lake City. Efforts to reach Erwin through the platform’s media portal have been unsuccessful.

The message recruiting supporters says the venue “has been a cornerstone of our community and an iconic venue that has hosted countless memorable events.”

“It’s more than just a location; it’s a vibrant hub where people from all walks of life gather to celebrate their shared passions. Whether it’s the heart-thumping beats of a music concert, the thrill of live sports, or the cultural enrichment from arts showcases, DLVEC provides a space for it all. It’s a place that fosters connection and unity, offering an escape from the daily grind and a chance to create cherished memories with friends and loved ones.”

Circa Vice President of Operations Jeff Victor, who manages the parcel, was moved by the petition’s post, which he said was “very loving and appreciative.”

It also was no surprise.

“I fully expected this reaction,” Victor said in text Friday. “We created a lot of joyous experiences for a lot of people. I being one of them.”

DLVEC is operated by Circa, the D and Golden Gate co-owner Derek Stevens. The downtown magnate cleared out the city block’s parking lot in 2014 for an entertainment-focused venue.

The petition didn’t need to mention such memorable moments as Carlos Santana’s 2019 pop-in with Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty to perform “Smooth.” Or the Culture Club-B-52s twinbill a year earlier. Or the March 2023 Jim Irsay Collection display and free rock show, during which high winds nearly blew Billy F. Gibbons off the stage The space accommodated crowds of between 10,000-12,000.

Such nostalgia has led to the “Save DLVEC” petition. Bowing to reality, we say the campaign faces long odds to change the trajectory of this decision. The ownership team knows the value and demand of downtown parking. It also knows live entertainment is a fickle business, with heightened appearance fees outpacing box-office, F&B and merchandise revenue.

The lot will live on, as an occasional performance venue, and in memories of the events that rocked downtown Las Vegas.

Cool Hang Alert

Oasis Lounge at Durango Casino & Resort runs 6-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Jessica Malano is up next, followed by Cam Calloway on Jan. 27. Shawn Eiferman is also in the Oasis rotation, back Feb. 10. All are adept entertainers on any platform (or even in platform heels, I expect). No cover. Make sure to be 21, or older.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Statement from a Circa PR rep on the future of Downtown Las Vegas Events Center:

"For the past decade, the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center has been a hub for unforgettable concerts, festivals and community moments that helped energize and shape downtown. As the neighborhood continues to grow, the demand for accessible, everyday parking has become a pressing need for locals and visitors. To ensure this space benefits the community year-round, we're transforming a portion of the venue into a well-lit, clean, and convenient self-parking lot. DLVEC will continue to welcome large format events, preserving its role as a destination for standout entertainment."