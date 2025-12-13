Las Vegas venues dominate top spots in global rankings

Las Vegas venues lorded over Billboard’s year-end list of top-grossing venues.

Sphere topped arenas with a capacity of 15,001 and higher internationally. The Colosseum at Caesars Palace was No. 1 among top top venues with 2,501-5,000 capacity.

As previously reported, Allegiant Stadium was No. 1 in the U.S. among large stadiums in that category. Allegiant grossed $281 million and recorded 657,000 in attendance. Globally, Allegiant trailed only Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City ($135.3 million, 1.5 million attendance) worldwide.

According to the publication, Las Vegas and Los Angeles have the highest concentration of year-end charting venues in the top 10 with 11 each. New York is next with 10, then San Francisco with nine.

Down the list of arenas, T-Mobile Arena was No. 5 with $164.8 million and 116 events.

Sphere has topped the 15,001-higher field (which is a different category than the large-stadium division, where Allegiant is ranked) for the second straight year. O2 Arena in London was second.

Sphere brought in hot-selling residencies from Eagles, Dead & Company, Backstreet Boys and Kenny Chesney. The “Wizard of Oz at Sphere” theatrical production is also a hit, with MSG Entertainment announcing this month the movie had grossed nearly $200 million and drawn 1.5 million ticket-holders since opening in September.

The Colosseum has led a variation of its capacity category since the rankings were launched in 2005. Celine Dion opened the venue in 2003.

Caesars Entertainment Vice President of Entertainment Amy Graca said the achievement “reflects not only the iconic artists that grace our stage, but also the dedication of our team to delivering world-class experiences for every guest.

“The Colosseum is more than a venue, it’s a symbol of Las Vegas entertainment, and we are thrilled to see it recognized among the very best.”

The Killers, Kelly Clarkson, Jerry Seinfeld and Rod Stewart were among the Colosseum’s resident headliners in ‘25. Jennifer Lopez kicks off her upcoming production, “Up All Night Live in Las Vegas,” New Year’s Eve weekend.

Blake Shelton, Nikki Glaser and David Spade, Def Leppard, David Byrne and Cyndi Lauper are booked in ‘25. We also expect Dolly Parton to reschedule her postponed dates, which were originally this month, in 2026.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.