Las Vegas Strip’s grand dance experiment closing

“DiscoShow” producer Ross Mollison says, “Of course, ticket sales for ‘DiscoShow’ have been the key factor in the decision to close this show.”

The production in which the audience was asked to stand and dance is hustling out of Linq Hotel just after New Year’s Day.

“DiscoShow” will perform its final show Jan. 3, production company Spiegelworld announced via news release Sunday night. The adjacent Diner Ross Steakhouse and connected 99 Prince and Glitterloft bars will remain open.

The show cost a reported $40 million to assemble, a partnership between Spiegelworld and Caesars Entertainment.

Tickets for the remaining shows through the finale are on sale now.

Sagging attendance is the reason for “DiscoShow’s” last dance.

“Of course, ticket sales for ‘DiscoShow’ have been the key factor in the decision to close this show,” Spiegelworld founder and “Impresario Extraordinaire” Ross Mollison said in a statement.”We have never been afraid to take risks; to evolve with bold ideas; moreover, we must do this in Vegas. This was a fantastic project for Vegas, and far from discouraged, I now feel even more optimistic about producing new ideas.”

The show emulated a club in disco-era New York City. The lead character of Åke Blomqvist, based on a real Finnish dance instructor, led the crowd in a dance tutorial.

Mollison’s company produces “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace and “Atomic Saloon Show” at The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes. The company is also a partner in SuperFrico at the Cosmopolitan, an “The Party” dinner show abutting that restaurant.

The producer had high praise for “DiscoShow,” which opened for previews in August 2024 in the former second-floor, sports-book space of the Imperial Palace.

“I love the artists and crew who all dance together five nights a week,” Mollison said. “Watching our guests fall in love with disco all over again was a career high point, and will inform every new production we undertake, be it in Vegas or anywhere else in the world.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.