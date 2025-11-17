Las Vegas Strip supper club to open new show on New Year’s Eve

MGM Resorts is developing a new Mayfair Supper Club concept with the team that worked with Usher.

The Mayfair Supper Club’s new entertainment concept will usher in the new year at Bellagio. A partnership between MGM Resorts International and theatrical production company Outside The Box, the production premieres Dec. 31.

Outside The Box has worked on Usher’s residencies at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Dolby Live at Park MGM, among its many headlining collaborations.

The new production “will feature a cast of dozens of entertainers, who are currently being auditioned, to deliver the extraordinary range of performance styles required to bring this fantastical vision to life,” according to a news release issued Monday morning.

MGM Resorts Chief Content, Hospitality and Development Officer Ari Kastrati said in a statement the club has “flipped the script on what’s possible at a Las Vegas restaurant” since opening in 2019. The exec is eager to move forward with Outside The Box.

“What OTBA has conceptualized for this space is breathtaking and transformative for Bellagio’s evolution in captivating the imagination of travelers from around the world,” Kastrati said.

Randy Weiner, OTBA principal, stated, “The Mayfair presents a feast of theatrical possibilities — a show set in a world of exquisite food, luxury, and glamour, all against the iconic backdrop of the Bellagio Fountains. To be invited by MGM Resorts and Bellagio to reimagine the dining experience in this legendary room is an extraordinary honor.”

OTBA is known for sheer spectacle in its projects. Weiner was also on the creative team for Usher’s terrifically inventive “Backstory Pass” pre-show at Caesars, partnering with Majestic Repertory Theatre founder Troy Heard on that production.

The current production, a partnership with No Limits Entertainment, is set to end mid-December, after running for six years and more than 2,000 shows.

Bellagio’s food-and-beverage team will add new dishes and cocktails, while also “elevating” favorite items on the Mayfair’s current menu. Company reps state more details will be revealed in “the coming weeks” about the new experience.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.