Las Vegas Strip show that pours it on adds dates in ’26

A “three-year ruse” for free wine, “In Pour Taste” will perform through the end of January.

It’s not last call for this prime-time wine show on the Strip.

“In Pour Taste: A Comedy Wine Tasting Experience” at Lighthouse ArtSpace at The Shops at Crystals has extended through Jan. 31. The show premiered in October, originally presented as a limited engagement in the third-level venue that is also home to “Immersive Van Gogh.”

Set for the 21-and-over crowd, “In Pour Taste” mixes sips and wit. The night of imbibing and chortling is hosted by Australian comics Sweeney Preston and Ethan Cavanagh, who are experts in crowd work if not fine wine.

“We love free wine. If we go into a restaurant and have to pay for wine, we say, ‘Yuck!’” Preston said after a show on Oct. 29. His partner, Cavanagh, elaborated, “This has been a three-year-long ruse to drink wine given to us for free.”

The comedians guide a five-part wine tasting, joined by such experts as MGP Fine Wines’ “Bordeaux” Bob Cranston, Carbone’s Rina Bussell and Instagram wine celeb Andrew Hurley, wine director of Michelin-starred Restaurant Guy Savoy; and famed sommelier André Hueston Mack of Mouton Noir Wine.

Corey Ross’s Starvox Entertainment and James Seabright’s Seabright Live co-produce the unique-to-Vegas experience. Ross and Seabright’s companies team on similarly playful “Potted Potter” at the Horseshoe. Preston and Cavanagh have headlined in Germany, the U.K., Ireland, Indonesia, South Africa, New Zealand and across Australia. They have performed at eight consecutive Melbourne International Comedy Festivals.

In a show from last month, Cranston joined the comics to recite the line, “Oooooh, that’s really not bad!” after sipping. We also danced to “Hot Potato” from the Australian kids’ ensemble The Wiggles. The group grooving included those of us zero-proof wine drinkers, as that option is available, too.

What: "In Pour Taste: A Comedy Wine Tasting Experience."

Where: Third level,The Shops at Crysals (adjacent to Aria resort).

When: 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets: Start at $69.99 (not including fees).

Information: InPourTasteVegas.com.