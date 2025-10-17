Cedella Marley, Bob Marley’s daughter, center, poses with her family at the red carpet p ...
Cedella Marley, Bob Marley’s daughter, center, poses with her family at the red carpet premiere of Bob Marley Hope Road at Mandalay Bay Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Cedella Marley, Bob Marley’s daughter, at the red carpet premiere of Bob Marley Hope Road at Mandalay Bay Friday, July 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Amanyea Stines Jones and Melbourne Douglas ‘Burnz,’ cast members of Bob Marley Hope Road, talks to members of the media in the Dance Hall room during a preview of the interactive show and immersive experience at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Friday, June 20, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amanyea Stines Jones, a cast member of Bob Marley Hope Road, gives a tour of the Cathedral room during a media preview of the interactive show and immersive experience at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Friday, June 20, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Trench Town room is seen during a media preview of Bob Marley Hope Road interactive show and immersive experience at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Friday, June 20, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amy Tinkham, co-director of Bob Marley Hope Road, talks to members of the media in the Trench Town room during a preview of Bob Marley Hope Road interactive show and immersive experience at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Friday, June 20, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Trench Town room is seen during a media preview of Bob Marley Hope Road interactive show and immersive experience at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Friday, June 20, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats!

Las Vegas Strip resort attraction trims cast, show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2025 - 10:06 am
 

Maybe there is hope, but down the road.

The wonderful but visitation-challenged Bob Marley Hope Road has tabled plans for its Daytime Experience and confirmed it has let go of several performers at the Mandalay Bay attractions. The Daytime Experience was to originally open July 4, a couple of weeks after The Show, presented at night. Daytime Experience was designed to revisit Marley’s performances through digital and analog installations.

A company rep responded for clarity as to its future:

“While Hope Road continues to welcome enthusiastic crowds to its performances each day, we are seeing some impact of market conditions affecting Las Vegas as a whole,” read the emailed statement. “To support the long-term sustainability of our production, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily adjust the Hope Road schedule to 29 shows per week. In doing so, we will also have to reduce the number of performers across our incredible cast.”

“The Show,” the night-time production, is still ongoing. As for the cast, officials say they are “looking forward to welcoming them back in 2026 when conditions improve.” The evening performances and matinee shows are to continue through the end of the year.

Hope Road is a strolling experience, where visitors move from room to room and encounter dozens of Jamaican performers. Marley’s music plays through the storytelling narrative of lights, sound and sets created to reflect Jamaican culture and Marley’s upbringing. Six rooms interlock. A Jamaican Dance hall and Trench Town streets are among the signature attractions.

Hope Road is created in partnership with Marley family members Cedella and Ziggy Marley; Scott Givens’ FiveCurrents production company, which has developed some 63 international ceremonies and has worked on 15 Olympic Games; and Larry Mestel’s Wave’s Primary Wave Music is co-producer — the independent music publisher is home to Marley’s catalog.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

