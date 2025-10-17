Las Vegas Strip resort attraction trims cast, show

“While Hope Road continues to welcome enthusiastic crowds to its performances each day, we are seeing some impact of market conditions affecting Las Vegas as a whole,” read the emailed statement.

Maybe there is hope, but down the road.

The wonderful but visitation-challenged Bob Marley Hope Road has tabled plans for its Daytime Experience and confirmed it has let go of several performers at the Mandalay Bay attractions. The Daytime Experience was to originally open July 4, a couple of weeks after The Show, presented at night. Daytime Experience was designed to revisit Marley’s performances through digital and analog installations.

A company rep responded for clarity as to its future:

“While Hope Road continues to welcome enthusiastic crowds to its performances each day, we are seeing some impact of market conditions affecting Las Vegas as a whole,” read the emailed statement. “To support the long-term sustainability of our production, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily adjust the Hope Road schedule to 29 shows per week. In doing so, we will also have to reduce the number of performers across our incredible cast.”

“The Show,” the night-time production, is still ongoing. As for the cast, officials say they are “looking forward to welcoming them back in 2026 when conditions improve.” The evening performances and matinee shows are to continue through the end of the year.

Hope Road is a strolling experience, where visitors move from room to room and encounter dozens of Jamaican performers. Marley’s music plays through the storytelling narrative of lights, sound and sets created to reflect Jamaican culture and Marley’s upbringing. Six rooms interlock. A Jamaican Dance hall and Trench Town streets are among the signature attractions.

Hope Road is created in partnership with Marley family members Cedella and Ziggy Marley; Scott Givens’ FiveCurrents production company, which has developed some 63 international ceremonies and has worked on 15 Olympic Games; and Larry Mestel’s Wave’s Primary Wave Music is co-producer — the independent music publisher is home to Marley’s catalog.

What: Bob Marley Hope Road.

Where: Mandalay Bay.

When: Day Experience (opening July 4); The Show, multiple times daily.

Tickets: Starting at $59 (kids); $69 (adults); not including fees.

Executive Producers

Cedella Marley, the eldest child of Bob and Rita Marley and prominent figure in the world of reggae, is the CEO of Bob Marley Group of Companies and director of the Bob & Rita Marley Foundations. Beyond managing all Marley-related businesses in Jamaica, Cedella Marley served as the global ambassador for Jamaica's national women's football team from 2014 to 2024, affectionately known as The Reggae Girls. In April 2021, Cedella also launched Tuff Gong Collective in partnership with Universal Music Group, dedicated to carrying on Bob Marley's legacy through sharing his art and music with new generations and nurturing the next wave of music artists and creators.

Ziggy Marley is a nine-time, Grammy Award-winning artist, Emmy winner, musician, producer, activist and humanitarian. As the eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Marley has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Medger Evers College at The City University of New York and producing multiple successful albums, Ziggy has been the lead producer and force behind the highly successful Bob Marley: One Love biopic in 2024.

Larry Mestel is the founder and CEO of Primary Wave Music. Founded in 2006, Primary Wave is the leading independent music publishing company of iconic and legendary music in the world. With over three decades of experience in the music and entertainment industry, Mestel has strategically and successfully built the company into a full-service music and entertainment powerhouse, who has a full roster of big-name artists including Prince, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., James Brown, and many others.

Scott Givens is the Chief Creative Officer and CEO of FiveCurrents, known for producing over 400, including roles on 17 Olympic Games, from Atlanta 1996 to Paris 2024. Givens has received an array of awards, extending to being a recipient of the prestigious Olympic Order, the highest honor bestowed by the International Olympic Committee. Beyond its ceremonies heritage, FiveCurrents has produced mega events from New Year's Eve Celebrations on Rio de Janeiro's famed Copacabana Beach to the 50th anniversary celebrations of Disneyland and entertainment attractions including the immersive experience, Frameless, in London which is nearing its third anniversary.

Creative Direction

Amy Tinkham is the writer and Co-Director of The Show at Bob Marley Hope Road, working alongside show co-creator Jared Sweet. She has spent the last 25 years directing, designing, conceiving and writing for stage arena, film and television around the world. With a background as a choreographer, Tinkham has helmed James Taylor's tours from 2018 to 2023 and was also creative and show director for Aerosmith's Peace Out Farewell Tour and their Las Vegas residency Deuces Are Wild at Park MGM.

Sweet is the co-director of The Show at Bob Marley Hope Road. Jared is an award-winning director with over two decades of experience.

Chloé Douglas is the director of The Experience at Bob Marley Hope Road, whose work is featured in publications such as Wired, Sports Illustrated, Nintendo and Elle.

Louanne Madorma is a renowned Creative Producer and Casting Director with over 25 years of experience in major global productions. Proud to serve as the Creative Producer and Casting Director for Bob Marley Hope Road, she has creatively produced the Formula 1 opening ceremonies, along with notable shows like Aerosmith's Peace Out Tour and Madonna's Celebration Tour. Madorma has also produced multiple Super Bowl performances, collaborating with stars like Kelly Clarkson, John Fogerty, Martina McBride and The Black Crowes.