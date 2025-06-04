Las Vegas Strip production company cuts 70 jobs worldwide

Cirque du Soleil has issued more layoffs in its ONE Cirque initiative.

Cutbacks and consolidation in the Strip’s predominant production company continues.

Cirque du Soleil has enacted another set of layoffs in its ONE Cirque initiative. Company president and CEO Daniel Lamarre informed Cirque employees in an internal company memo Wednesday.

According to sources familiar with company operations, the result is more than 70 positions are being eliminated among the company’s nearly 4,000 employees.

“These initiatives have resulted in job cuts, and we mus sadly say goodbye to some colleagues,” Lamarre wrote in the memo. “Such decisions are always difficult and made with great care. We remain committed to providing support to the impacted employees during this transitional period.”

Lamarre said the cuts were an attemtpt to “foster collaboration, enahnce our efficiency, and ensure better control of our operating expenses.”

Cirque officials in Montreal have not responded to requests for comment.

The vast majority of the lost jobs are from Cirque’s international workforce. Cirque’s productions on the Strip will remain largely unaffected, though the company is reportedly performing short of their projected revenue for 2025.

Cirque is merging the team responsible for revenue, The Revenue Team (which oversees ticketing revenues) and Customer Experience Team (which manages non-ticketing revenues). These teams will operate as one division, under the direction of interim Chief Revenue and Customer Officer Anne Belliveau.

Nadine Collette is taking the position as Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.

This is the latest restructuring in the Cirque ONE project, announced in February, when the company shed more than 100 positions in Las Vegas and Montreal. Later that month, Mike Newquist left his post as chief revenue officer after just four weeks in that position. At the end of March, Stéphane Lefebvre stepped down from his post as company CEO, with Lamarre taking over on an interim basis.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.