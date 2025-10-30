Las Vegas Strip ‘Nightmare’ to pair rock legend, headlining magician

Alice Cooper is joining Criss Angel for “Welcome To Our Nightmare” in March at Planet Hollywood.

There was a time, in the run-up to Criss Angel’s show “Believe” at Luxor, where the “Mindfreak” star was held up as the Alice Cooper of magic.

Many moons and shows later, Angel and Cooper are paired in “Welcome To Our Nightmare” March 6-7 at Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood. The show title is inspired by Cooper’s groundbreaking, 1975 concept album, “Welcome To My Nightmare.”

Along with said “nightmare,” the new show plans “smash hits in a theatrical visual feast that will destroy your MIND!”

Cooper plays the father and Angel the son in this mixed-medium spectacle.

Cooper’s greatest hits are planned in this production odyssey, among them “Poison,” “I’m 18,” “School’s Out” and “You and Me.” The spectacle’s blueprint brings to mind a Vitamix-style blend of Angel’s current “Mindfreak” residency and a Cooper concert.

There is no doubt collaborating with a bona fide rock legend will instill new energy into Angel’s stage show.

Since the early 1970s, the 77-year-old Cooper has served as a pioneer in delivering such horror effects as electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and real boa constrictors. His rock-vaudevillian vision has inspired generations of performers, including Angel. The rock-illusionist has adopted many of Cooper’s themes in carving his path at Luxor (2008-18) and now Planet Hollywood.

A backing band and dancers are in this mix. Angel has been posting from auditions for the dance crew. Also, expect aggressive makeup and enough costumed leather to cover the casino.

Angel’s “Mindfreak” production is booked through Dec. 30, and “Nightmare” is the only show his schedule in ’26. But we expect new dates to be made public for Angel’s “Mindfreak” experience.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.