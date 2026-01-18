Las Vegas Strip maverick is finished with frogs

Guy Laliberté has put his Frooogs Camp up for sale, including his $100K RV, ending his ownership of the roving arts. community.

Guy Laliberté is vaulting from his lily pad and leaning into “semi-retirement.” Cirque du Soleil’s co-founder is parsing out his Frooogs Camp, ending his ownership of the roving arts community.

The sale includes Laliberté’s frog-decorated RV for $100,000.

Laliberté’s reps say the 66-year-old, entertainment billionaire is gearing down, although we expect him to remain creatively active. Laliberté established the Frooogy Camp and its more than 30 custom-designed RVs about three years ago.

“We would like to pass it on to a new owner,” a Laliberté rep said, referring to the Frooogs Camp property. “With the visual signature unique to the founder of Cirque, the colorful RVs are sure to find a buyer.”

According to the plan, the Frooogs Camp would sell in a single transaction, and the current Frooogs team would be available to continue operations. The original partners are Ex-Cirque “Zumanity” performers Nicky and Laetitia Dewhurst, former “Nouvelle Experience” and “Cirque Reinvenete” artist Sally Dewhurst, former banker and Thomas Brunet, and ex-sports marketing exec Stuart Scheinman.

Brandon Pereyda, late of “Zumanity,” and “anti-gravity” artist Alex Schlempp are Frooogy Camp leads.

The collection of RVs is being listed on Facebook marketplace. Topping the list is Laliberté’s customized, 2023 Thor Chateau 31Ev, priced at $99,500 (down from $140,000).

Laliberté hosted many events in the rolling festival, built out with tents, original art, music, DJs, and immersive performances. Private chefs created meals in self-sufficient kitchens and dining rooms.

Laliberté once explained his froggy fascination, “I’m an artist and I’m using metaphor instead of taking a hammer to something. I believe in self-medicine, and right now color is the self-medicine of the world.”

Invoking Cirque’s whimsy, Frooogs Camp has been a busy attraction at Burning Man and at Camp EDC beginning in September 2023. Laliberté was the pied piper of a Frooogy parade on the Strip in October 2023, starting at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign and ending at the Westgate.

The Frooogs Camp also served as the media center for the Super Bowl in 2024. The colorful annex was set up on the resort’s surface lot on the Strip.

The events were a homecoming of sorts for Laliberté, who launched Cirque du Soleil with Gilles Ste-Croix in 1984. The circus artists created the international production company from a troupe of 20 street performers in the town of Baie-Saint-Paul in Quebec, Canada.

Laliberté would go on to lead development of ‘Mystere,” “O,” “Zumanity,” “Ka,” “Love” “Viva Elvis,” “Zarkana,”and “Michael Jackson One” on the Strip.

Laliberté sold his interest in Cirque in 2015, making an estimated $1.5 billion in shedding his majority stake. Three years ago, he had stated the Frooogy Camp might be the vehicle (or, vehicles) to return his creative vision to Las Vegas. He had stored his RVs and camp pieces in Las Vegas. As recently as October 2024, reports surfaced that he was mapping a Frooogy festival on the Strip.

Laliberté hinted at the future after his Frooogy parade in ‘23.

“I have not been here much since 2015, so this is like planting a seed,” he said at the time. “I am not retired. I am not drinking margaritas every day at the pool. I am inviting the world to see what we are doing.”

Laliberté’s Frooogy legacy will be a vision as colorful as all of Cirque. He’s welcome back to our pad, whenever he wants.

Disco revival at Myron’s

A spinning mirrored ball is not in the new remodel of Myron’s, but it could be on Wednesday night. “Soul Fusion: The Music of Nile Rodgers” brings the good times (leave your cares behind).

Once more, the show is under the direction of Dave Siegel, the master musician who co-wrote Enrique Iglesias’s 2002 single “Escape,” and T.I’.’s monster 2008 hit “Whatever You Like,” which spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts

The all-star roster of singers: Alli Starr (who headlines Cork & Thorn in the Arts District), Sujana Chand (“The King Comes Home” Elvis tribute at Westgate Cabaret) and Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie (high-kicking his way into our hearts for nearly 20 years in VegasVille).

Show time is 7 p.m. Myron Martin, the “Myron” of Myron’s, refers to the club as a “listening room.” But with the music of Chic, Madonna, David Bowie … The groove might win out.

Tease this …

Officials from a former Strip production that has been on “hiatus” for more than 3 years have reviewed venues on and off the Boulevard. This one needs to return, IMO. Check back, as always …

Cool Hang Alert

Bucky Heard of the Righteous Brothers will be righteous in a solo capacity on Thursday at the Italian American Social Club Showroom. Heard is hosting the release party for his new album, “Breathless,”at 6 p.m. (doors), 6:30-8 p.m. (dinner) and 8 p.m. (show).

Heard will mix some refashioned classic covers with his new originals. Stephanie Calvert guests, and Bucky’s Righteous Brother, Bill Medley, will be in the room. Not saying he’ll sing. Or even dance. But Mr. Medley loves Heard’s release, and so do I. Go to IACVegas.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.