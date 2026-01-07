Las Vegas Strip legend finally posts to TikTok

Celine Dion’s is delving into TikTok as there is no change in her status as a sidelined headliner.

Maybe Celine Dion is using TikTok to help promote a return to the stage. Or maybe she has found the platform fun and fulfilling to operate.

Whichever, the longtime (and long-sidelined) Strip headliner has opened a TikTok account. This was Monday. TikTok originated in 2016.

Dion has had an account in her name but hadn’t posted specifically to the platform until this week.

In a stop-and-start video, Dion is shown wearing a black CELINE hoodie, addressing her fans: “My name is Celine. How old I am I? I’ve got kids, ‘We’ve got to get you on TikTok,’ and all that. I’ve heard that before. Suddenly, I’m becoming cool. Celine Dion is cool. That’s amazing. TikTok, here I come. Ciao!”

Reps say there is no change in Dion’s efforts to make a comeback from the effects of Stiff Person Syndrome. One responded, “Why would it be any different?”

If TikTok can be used as a meter, Dion still boasts strong worldwide demand. She’s drawn about 4.7 million followers, and 31.6 million likes.

