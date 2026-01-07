Celine Dion with son Eddy Angelil at Paul McCartney's "Got Back" show at Allegiant Stadium. Oct ...
Celine Dion with son Eddy Angelil at Paul McCartney's "Got Back" show at Allegiant Stadium. Oct. 4, 2025. (Camille Russell)
A video message from Celine Dion during the dress rehearsal and preview show of the first semif ...
A video message from Celine Dion during the dress rehearsal and preview show of the first semifinal at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland, Monday, May 12, 2025. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)
Kats!

Las Vegas Strip legend finally posts to TikTok

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2026 - 10:59 am
 

Maybe Celine Dion is using TikTok to help promote a return to the stage. Or maybe she has found the platform fun and fulfilling to operate.

Whichever, the longtime (and long-sidelined) Strip headliner has opened a TikTok account. This was Monday. TikTok originated in 2016.

Dion has had an account in her name but hadn’t posted specifically to the platform until this week.

In a stop-and-start video, Dion is shown wearing a black CELINE hoodie, addressing her fans: “My name is Celine. How old I am I? I’ve got kids, ‘We’ve got to get you on TikTok,’ and all that. I’ve heard that before. Suddenly, I’m becoming cool. Celine Dion is cool. That’s amazing. TikTok, here I come. Ciao!”

Reps say there is no change in Dion’s efforts to make a comeback from the effects of Stiff Person Syndrome. One responded, “Why would it be any different?”

If TikTok can be used as a meter, Dion still boasts strong worldwide demand. She’s drawn about 4.7 million followers, and 31.6 million likes.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

