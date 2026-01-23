Las Vegas Strip legend, AI pioneer extends residency

Donny Osmond is entering his fifth year as a headliner at Harrah’s.

The model for Donny Osmond’s residency at Harrah’s is almost nonexistent in today’s Las Vegas. Consecutive weekends and a midweek show often qualifies as residency in most venues.

But the classic showman has extended his classic residency through December.

Osmond new dates run September until the end of the year, nightly Tuesdays through Saturdays. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. (go to ticketmaster.com for intel).

Most recently, the 68-year-old Osmond has dueted on “Puppy Love” with a 3-D, AI version of his 14-year-old self on stage. The song was released in 1972. His grandson Daxton has filled the role.

Osmond also offers a unique, personal VIP pre-show segment in which he meets fans and hosts a Q&A session alongside a keyboardist.

Osmond opened his solo show Aug. 31, 2021, two years after “Donny & Marie,” co-starring Marie Osmond, closed after 11 years at the Flamingo. His show touches his entire biography, with a 10-minute-long “Auto-rap-ography” that covers milestones in his career over the past six decades.

Osmond invites fans to request any song he’s ever recorded. He performs “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” from Disney’s “Mulan,” in which he portrayed voiced Captain Shang.

Raj Kapoor directs Osmond’s stage show. Kapoor has produced the Grammys, Latin Grammys, Academy Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and Emmy Awards telecast. Shania Twain, Mariah Carey and Backstreet Boys (in their Planet Hollywood show) have partnered with Kapoor. Emmy Award-winning UNLV alums Nappytabs, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo choreograph the production.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.