Las Vegas Strip headliners to star in longest, largest NYE broadcast ever

Mariah Carey and New Kids on the Block to represent Las Vegas on a groundbreaking “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

The Strip will be well-represented in the largest “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” telecast ever.

Mariah Carey and New Kids on the Block are to be featured in an entertainment blowout covering all times zones. Carey is performing three songs on the telecast, to be banked Monday at Dolby Live (this is a free event, open to locals, go to oslaproductions.com for intel).

NKOTB is also originating from their residency platform at Dolby Live.

The show runs 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Pacific time on Dec. 31-Jan. 1 on ABC, streaming on Hulu beginning on Jan. 1.

Elsewhere, the roster features 50 Cent, Charlie Puth, Chappell Roan, Demi Lovato, Maren Morris, OneRepublic, Pitbull, Post Malone, Chappell Roan and Rick Springfield.

The lineup is billed as the largest collection of headliners, and longest broadcast, in the show’s 50-year history.

Ryan Seacrest and co-host Rita Ora emcee the night’s cross-country coverage from Times Square.

Gronk (aka NFL legend and party purveyor Rob Gronkowski) and Julianne Hough lead the Strip broadcast from the top of Cosmopolitan, formerly the site of the resort’s ice rink. Chance the Rapper holds down the Central Time Zone countdown from Chicago. Plans for a platform in Puerto Rico are to be announced.

The broadcast also features the soundtrack of the year, from the live performances. More than 85 songs are to be performed and available for streaming.

Dick Clark Productions is also presenting the 61st annual Academy of Country Music Awards show May 17 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The show returns to Las Vegas after three years in Texas, broadcasting on Prime Video, a production partner in the show.

Cue the orchestra

“A Very Vegas Christmas” with the Las Vegas Philharmonic plays a twin-bill at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for Performing Arts at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday (tickets and intel at thesmithcenter.com). A pair of Emmy winners, George Daugherty and David Ka Lik Wong, co-produce.

Vegas favorites Michelle Johnson, Jonathan Karrant, Cecilia Violetta Lopez, Naomi Mauro, and sisters Amy and Ellie Smith are guest vocalists.

Beyond the vocal acrobats, hoop artist Mat Plendl, and dance team Sarah LeClear-Domingo and Alejandro Domingo. The event also spotlights this collective from the city’s golden era of feather shows: Anna Bailey, Lou Anne Chessik, Cindy Doumani, Marla Gomes, Suzanne Jipson, Sheri, Mirault, Terry Ritter, Joni Sailon, Ramona Shaw, Lauri S. Thompson, Teri Thorndike and Diane Michelle Varney.

And as he’s performing next door at Myron’s, Clint Holmes will swing in. He crushed it at the Joe Williams/UNLV jazz festival at Ham Hall on Tuesday night. Just fantastic.

Blue for the holidays

What’s great about Blue Man Group attending the Great Santa Run is, they are easy to find.

The three-man, blue-hued Luxor headlining act is grand marshal for this year’s event, set for 8 a.m. Saturday at Downtown Las Vegas Event Center. The event is an annual holiday fundraiser for Opportunity Village, with participants taking on the 5K or 1-mile courses. Both are stroller, wheelchair, walker, and pet friendly.

Performances from “Spice Wannabe,” Murray Sawchuck, The OV Elvi with “The King Comes Home,” MaqQue Munday, “The Last Show” cast, and the Dance Fitness troupe are on the holiday bill. Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley is due to appear. Fox 5’s Jason Feinberg and Alyssa Deitch host.

Registration for either course is $57.50; go to LVSantaRun.com to make it happen. Those who register receive a Santa Suit. Wear it. It’s O.V. policy.

Marathon Christmas party at TCR

The Composers Room at Historic Commercial Center is staging a 12-hour holiday celebration from noon-midnight Dec. 12. Live entertainment, which is the venue’s hallmark (lowercase, not just for the holidays), runs throughout. Santa is on the scene from noon-5 p.m., a tree lighting is from 5-5:30 p.m.

Gooch (not to be confused with “Grinch”) from his self-titled show on KOMP 92.3-FM hosts from noon-4 p.m., followed by Dani Matsen of Fox 5 from 4-8 p.m., and Vegas broadcast vet Cat Thomas from 8 p.m.-midnight. Composers Room headliners lead the performances.

Attendees are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped presents or make a $25 donation to A Greater Hope, a local organization serving foster children and families. Food and drink offerings are in the mix, with a pancake platter ($15 for adults, $10 per child) is also planned. This is a platter stacked with little pancakes and sides, something I just learned. Go thecomposersroom.com.

And know that unwrapped gifts are also accepted at The Magicians Room and Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The Linq Promenade during regular hours of operation, along Las Vegas Expo’s front lobby from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 12.

Cool Hang Alert

“The Blanche DeBris Xmas Broadcast” plays the wondrous Majestic Repertory Theatre on 1217 S. Main Street in the Arts District at 7:3o p.m. Friday through Dec. 21. Starring the great Vegas comic actress and burlesque favorite , the show is billed as “a Rankin Bass special on a sugar high geared for adults.” Were not Rankin Bass specials already that? But to hit this one, go to tickettailor.com/events/majestic.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

What: "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest."

Where: Originating from Times Square, Chicago and the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 31, ABC; streaming on Hulu beginning Jan. 1.

Who: Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora hosting in New York, Chance the Rapper in Chicago, Rob Gronkowski and Julianne Hough in Las Vegas.

Performers: