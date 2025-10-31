Las Vegas Strip headliner has eaten his way around the world

Brad Garrett has lived in the comedy culture since the 1980s. He was co-star of the hit sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond” for nine seasons, and runs his self-named comedy club at MGM Grand.

Of Phil Rosenthal, who created the series, Garrett says, “I learned more about comedy in the 9 years we worked together than I ever would have imagined. He’s brilliant.”

He’s also hungry.

This TV visionary is also a professional eater, world traveler and host of the Netflix series, “Somebody Feed Phil.” A stage adaptation of Rosenthal’s career, “An Evening With Phil Rosenthal,” is set for 8 p.m. Saturday at The Venetian Theatre.

This is a live, moderated discussion (disclosure as yours truly is the moderator), followed by a Q&A with the audience. Expect 45 minutes for each segment.

Rosenthal has developed a deep and multifaceted admiration for Las Vegas. He started visiting the city 35 years ago, taken in by the big shows and spas and food. More recently he’s ventured to the areas usually favored by locals.

“In the last five years or so, I’ve fallen in love with the rest of Las Vegas,” Rosenthal says in a phone chat. “I realized how special it is.”

Rosenthal’s Netflix show is in its eighth season. It could be titled, “Everybody Feeds Phil.” Rosenthal has crisscrossed the globe noshing on such delicacies as beef-lung tacos from Mexico City, live octopus in Seoul, and oversized black ants (in a salad) in Tokyo.

Rosenthal canvassed Las Vegas for the third episode of Season 8. He dines at soul-food restaurant Gritz Cafe with Donny Osmond (as one does) and podcast partner David Wild, co-host of “Naked Lunch” podcast. The show touched down in Vegas in March ’24 to feature Osmond at Harrah’s Showroom.

Rosenthal reunites with Garrett and Ray Romano at Don’s Prime at Fontainebleau, moving on to Roy Choi’s Best Friends at Park MGM, OmegaMart at Area15, James Trees’ Esther’s Kitchen and Luv-It Custard in the Arts District, James Beard-nominate Big Dan’s Shanxi Taste in Chinatown, and Kumei Norwood’s Tofu Tees at Fergusons Downtown.

The host also meets with Vegas broadcast pro Maria Silva at Milpa on South Durango Drive. Rosenthal takes to the stage, too, in Cirque’e “Mystere,” where at 6-feet-5 he is (we understand) the tallest Spermato ever.

Rosenthal says Las Vegas is a choice destination for his show, and his personal trips, for its diversity. The city’s cultural underpinnings are evident in its locally owned eateries.

“Las Vegas is a city that was built and is maintained by immigrants. Over the decades they have come, they set up their communities and brought their cultures and cuisines with them,” Rosenthal says. “This is the magical part of Vegas for me. I think it’s just spectacular. It even outshines the Strip, as bright as the Strip is.”

Rosenthal’s touring show is a Strip vehicle. He says his favorite segment is the audience Q&A, a reliably unpredictable exercise.

“A little kid got up in New York, waited on line for a good 20 minutes, got the the front and said, ‘What’s your favorite color?’” Rosenthal says, laughing. “I said, ‘Blue.’ Then he said ‘Thank you,’ and sat down.”

This is why Rosenthal wears blue polo shirts on the show.

“I’ve gotten more complicated questions than that,” the expert on travel and cuisine says, “but that’s one of my favorites.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

