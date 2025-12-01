Las Vegas Strip headliner back on stage after 10-year absence

Hilary Duff is back on stage after a 10-year absence, headlining Feb. 13-15 at Voltaire at The Venetian.

Hilary Duff is taking the path at Voltaire created by the room’s original headliners.

“Clearly she follows in the footsteps of what Voltaire likes to put out there, with the likes of Kylie Minogue and Christina Aguilera,” Voltaire founder and Venetian/Palazzo Chief Content Officer Michael Gruber says. “She’s incredibly talented, and it’s great to see her back in front of her fans.”

Duff headlines the 1,000-capacity nightspot Feb. 13-15 (tickets are on sale 3 p.m. Pacific time Wednesday at voltairelv.com). The actress and pop star who rose to fame as “Lizzie McGuire” expects to play her hits, including “So Yesterday” and “Come Clean.” Also in the set list, “Mature,” the first single from her upcoming album, “Luck… or Something.”

The single was out this month, ahead of the album’s Feb. 20 release date.

The Vegas shows are booked just as Duff’s latest tour “Small Rooms, Big Nerves,” closes Jan. 29 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. The four-show series opening in London on Jan. 19 marks Duff’s first live performances in a decade.

Gruber emphasizes Duff’s vast social-media following, with 27 million followers altogether. The exec also emphasizes the show will appeal to fans who want to see Duff up close, a selling point for all headliners at Voltaire. Leona Lewis’s Christmas production is the latest, and ongoing, example.

“I’ve been saying for years that Las Vegas has always been known historically, with Elvis and Frank and Dino and Sammy, for having up-close-and-personal shows,” Gruber says, name-checking the King and the Rat Pack. “This is nothing but excitement for her.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.