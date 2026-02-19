Las Vegas Strip comic’s surprise: A Jimmy Kimmel drop-in

Jimmy Kimmel and “Cousin Sal” surprised Luenell on Sunday night at Kimmel’s club at the Linq Promenade.

Those wondering if Jimmy Kimmel ever shows up at his eponymous comedy club on the Strip got their answer Sunday night.

The late-night host and Clark High School grad surprised headliner Luenell during a trip to his former hometown. Kimmel took the stage planning to spend about 15 minutes with the comedy great.

He did spend 15 minutes. Times eight. Two hours of convo, covering their friendship, careers, her ongoing headlining residency, and several jokes about Luenell wanting to host the Academy Awards. The two role-played how she would need to interview to get the job, with Kimmel playing Luenell, and Luenell portraying an Academy exec.

Kimmel had arrived at the club in the afternoon, along with “Cousin Sal” Iacono, before business hours. Kimmel reportedly informed a staffer who he was (referencing the club’s name), talked his way inside and wound up on stage.

On Monday, Kimmel and a group of friends spent the morning at Area15, touring Omega Mart, riding Haley’s Comet, driving the Grand Prix racing simulators and dining at The Beast.

The big reveal

t’s not all Sphere around here. Friday night I attended “Hex Appeal,” featuring Saint Anique, known as “The Vegas ShowGhoul” in the back room at the Griffin. It was my first time in the venue, but I knew I was in a cool hang when I spotted magic greats Jeff McBride of “Wonderland” at The Olive, and Mondre of “Allstars of Magic” at the V Theater at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

I’d plugged this show last week, a new ensemble production featuring Angel Beau, The Hypnotizing Hippie, Neon and Bazoo the Kloun. The headliner performed a sparks-swallowing number with the use of a portable saw. She closed with a “reveal” of a live scorpion, which got loose on stage for several seconds. Probably the most nerve-wracking number in the show.

The idea now is to pitch the talent-packed production to venues around town. This performance was to ignite, for real, that process.

Cool Hang Alert

On that topic, “Wonderground” returns to The Olive at 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.) Thursday in its monthly series. Bobby Berosini of the famous Berosini circus family hosts. The presentation plays across three stages, a comedy-magic stage show, close-up parlor show and the “stage extravaganza,” featuring a host of Vegas magic practitioners.

“Wonderground” has run 16 years, and McBride says this is the longest-running independent residency production not associated with a casino in Las Vegas ever. That’s a lot of qualifying, but we can’t find a show to beat it. Go to lasvegaswonderground.com for intel.

