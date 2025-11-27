Las Vegas star chef tears leg muscle ‘in half’; to spend holiday in wheelchair

Star chef and UNLV grad Guy Fieri suffered a serious leg injury on the set of his new TV show.

In football terms, Guy Fieri is on injured reserve.

The star chef out of Las Vegas reportedly suffered a serious tear in his right quad muscle while filming his new series, “Flavor Town Food Fight.”

Fieri slipped on a flight of stairs on the set, and says he tore the muscle “in half.”

Fieri related to Fox Digital that he “slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold. So, you know, it extended me out. I looked like I was probably doing the splits.”

Reports of the incident surfaced Wednesday morning.

Fieri, who has five eateries in Caesars Entertainment properties, underwent emergency surgery to repair the rare injury. He will be confined to a wheelchair and using crutches for two months until he can begin physical therapy.

The 57-year-old culinary personality elaborated, “You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded.”

Fieri is in for a long rehab stint.

“Eight weeks of no weight on it, crutches and a cast and then the rehab, which to me – I want to get after it as fast as possible,” the UNLV hotel management grad said. “(My doctor’s) like, ‘You know, as much as you want to get back to being Guy, you’re going to really have to go through (it),’” the UNLV grad told the Fox outlet. He allowed that his show will implement “some creative filming techniques.

The star of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” explained his frustration, “We’ve got everybody in town and all the chefs there and 125 people on set – and everybody’s ready to go – and I’m in surgery.”

Fieri’s family will be tasked with Thanksgiving dinner. His sons Ryder and Hunter and nephew Jules are stepping up.

“They all know how to cook. And now it’s gonna be me quarterbacking from the wheelchair and telling them what to do. And we cook for about 40 people up here. So it’s going to be, it’s got to be an adventure.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.