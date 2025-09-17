Las Vegas star chef picks up prestigious honor in London

James Trees’ Ada’s Food + Wine won Most Original Wine List in the World at The World of Fine Wine’s Best Wine List awards in London.

LONDON — Holding forth at American Bar at this city’s Savoy Hotel on Sunday night, Las Vegas Chef James Trees put his upcoming awards dinner in perspective.

“This is so big,” he said, “I’m wearing a collared shirt.”

Monday’s event at Savoy’s main ballroom was The World of Fine Wine’s Best Wine List awards. Trees’ Ada’s Food + Wine won Most Original Wine List in the World for the second consecutive year.

Trees was joined by Ada’s lead sommelier Kat Thomas, and esteemed publicist Eric Gladstone on the London trip.

Thomas is leading Ada’s relocation from Tivoli Village to the former, original Esther’s Kitchen location in the Arts District in December.

The London awards event is founded and organized by The World of Fine Wine quarterly publication, and considered the most prestigious wine-lists awards program internationally. Editor-in-Chief Neil Beckett says the event is designed to “celebrate excellence in wine programs worldwide and the resilience and vision of all those involved in the hospitality sector.”

Trees looked fine in that collared shirt. But we prefer him in a hoodie and backward ballcap, which is how we found him at the Savoy, repping Las Vegas as only he can.

