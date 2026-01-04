Las Vegas reality series icon married at legendary downtown chapel

Rick Harrison has been married once more, at a chapel about a half-mile from his famed “Pawn Stars” filming location.

Harrison and Angie Polushkin were wed Saturday night in an intimate ceremony at Little White Wedding Chapel at 1301 South Las Vegas Blvd. in downtown Las Vegas. A reception/party was held afterward at nearby Rick’s Rollin’ Smoke BBQ at Pawn Plaza. The business shares a parcel with Gold & Silver Pawn, where “Pawn Stars” was launched in 2009.

People was first to report the event.

In a statement issued Sunday morning by longtime show PR rep Laura Herlovich, Harrison said. “I couldn’t be happier. Angie is the perfect fit in my life and it is awesome to be officially husband and wife. The wedding and party afterwards were both amazing and just what we wanted.”

Friends of Harrison’s were in his wedding party, though “Pawn Stars” co-star Austin “Chumlee” Russell and Harrison’s son Corey were reportedly not in attendance.

Elvis tribute artist Jeff Stanulis was the officiant. Standing 6-foot-6 inches, Stanulis owns the distinction of being the city’s tallest Elvis impressionist. Stanulis serenaded the newlyweds (we’ll go with “Can’t Help Falling in Love”) as they posed in the chapel’s convertible pink Caddy. The chapel lists the Pink Cadillac Ceremony for $150, or $400 if Elvis performs the service. No word on whether Harrison, a pawn broker at heart, talked that fee down.

A larger wedding event for the couple is planned for Jan. 26 in Cancun. Corey Harrison has said he will be at that event, and noted Sunday afternoon the event in the Mexican tourism destination will be ceremonial.

This is Harrison’s fourth marriage. He was married to Deanna Burditt for seven years ending in 2020, and previously to Kim Harrison and Tracy Harrison. Harrison and Polushkin announced in March they were engaged.

“Pawn Stars” returns to filming in February, planning a return to History channel in 2027. Harrison and Russell co-host the “Pawn After Dark” podcast. Corey Harrison has developed his own eponymous podcast in his new home in Tulum, Mexico, and is not in the cast of the “Pawn Stars” restart.

Celeb weddings have been a hallmark at the Little White Wedding Chapel, established in 1959. Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy were wed at the chapel in 1989, Britney Spears’ 55-hour marriage to Jason Alexander was in the early morning hours of Jan. 3, 2004; and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were wed at the chapel just before midnight July 16, 2022.

Over the years, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, Ann-Margaret and Roger Smith, Kirk Douglas and Anne Buydens, and Francis Ford Coppola and Eleanor Jesse Neil were all married at the chapel. All of those marriages lasted 50 years.

From the TV/film culture, scenes from “Anora,” the best-picture Oscar winner from 2024, were filmed at the chapel. And in a first, and likely last, entry, a band that “married” a city: New Kids on Block committed to the city of Las Vegas in November. Carrot Top, Jabbawockeez and Blue Man Group were among the attendees, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom provided a Key to the Las Vegas Strip.

Naturally, an Elvis tribute artist presided over that ceremony, too. The honor went to veteran ETA Ron DeCar.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

