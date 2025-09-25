Las Vegas original production to launch at Smith Center

“The Last Show” tells the story of a show that goes dark, and how performers cope with the closing.

It’s called “The Last Show,” but it isn’t.

The original Las Vegas musical premieres 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Myron’s at The Smith Center. “The Last Show,” based on true stories of Vegas performers, is brimming — brimming, I tell you! — with local talent.

The leads are Janien Valentine (“God Lives In Glass,” Mayfair Supper Club), Lisa Marie Smith (Mayfair Supper Club, “Baz”), Gret Menzies Gonzalez (“50 Shades The Musical Parody,” “Tony ‘n Tina’s Wedding”), Paul Bradley (“Vegas! The Show,” “Children of Eden,” “Big River”), Jack Saleeby (“Shrek,” “The Wizard of Oz”), and Jason Martinez (Sheena Easton, “Jersey Boys”).

The supporting cast are Paul Johnson (“The Atomic Saloon Show,” “Raiding the Rock Vault”), Tim Tucker (“Mamma Mia”), and Peng Peng (“Overcompensating,” Warped!”).

Michelle St. Angelo wrote the script. Vegas journalists remember her as a top PR exec (she introduced me to Brad Garrett as he moved into the Tropicana in 2009). Music and lyrics by Barry Anderson (“Jersey Boys,” Legally Blonde”), directed by Eric Jordan Young (“The Cocktail Cabaret,” “Vegas! The Show,” “Ragtime”) and produced by Megan and Susan Wilson of Libra Productions.

Anderson conducts his score from the piano. He’s backed by bassist Tyler Williams (“Le Reve”), UNLV percussion alum and two-time Pacific-Southwest Emmy Award winner Alex Stopa on drums and guitarist Steven Lee (“Donny and Marie,” David Perrico and the Raiders House Band).

Yes, a robust cast for an ambitious production. “The Last Show” tells the story of show that goes dark, and how performers cope when the stage is not an option.

The project is a benefit for the nonprofit The Composers showcase of Las Vegas, a noble cause and one of the coolest hangs we’ve ever had in Vegas.

Tickets are $55, with an additional $40 tax-deductible ducats for the VIP reception. Ticket link is TheSmithCenter.com. VIP reception RSVP is composersshowcaselv@gmail.com. In a word, or two: Get there.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.