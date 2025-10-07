Las Vegas NASCAR race grand marshal feels the need for speed

The “Top Gun: Maverick” star will join Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg and Dana White in telling drivers to “start their engines” at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

A “Top Gun: Maverick” star is serving as grand marshal for the upcoming South Point 400 NASCAR race.

Glen Powell, who has a need for speed, is the honoree for Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It is his duty to call out, “Drivers, start your engines!” Powell, who turns 37 on Oct. 31, played the cocky pilot Lt. Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin in the latest “Top Gun” movie.

Powell joins Morgan Freeman, Mark Wahlberg, Kim Kardashian, Tim Allen, UFC President Dana White and country band Rascal Flatts to give the call.

Powell says it was “an absolute yes” when official asked him to take part in the event.

“I’ve grown up around a love of speed and competition, and NASCAR racing embodies that passion like no other,” Powell said in a statement. “To be part of this tradition in Las Vegas, with all the energy and excitement of the fans, is going to be an unforgettable experience.”

Powell has been cast in “Any0ne But You,” and was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance and writing in “Hit Man.” His LVMS appearance is ahead of the feature film “The Running Man,” due out Nov. 7.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.