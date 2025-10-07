Glen Powell arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Ann ...
Glen Powell arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
This image released by Disney shows guest Glen Powell, left, and host Jimmy Kimmel on "Jim ...
This image released by Disney shows guest Glen Powell, left, and host Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (Randy Holmes/Disney via AP)
Glen Powell arrives at the premiere of the Hulu series "Chad Powers" on Thursday, Sep ...
Glen Powell arrives at the premiere of the Hulu series "Chad Powers" on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kats!

Las Vegas NASCAR race grand marshal feels the need for speed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2025 - 9:26 am
 
Updated October 7, 2025 - 9:31 am

A “Top Gun: Maverick” star is serving as grand marshal for the upcoming South Point 400 NASCAR race.

Glen Powell, who has a need for speed, is the honoree for Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It is his duty to call out, “Drivers, start your engines!” Powell, who turns 37 on Oct. 31, played the cocky pilot Lt. Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin in the latest “Top Gun” movie.

Powell joins Morgan Freeman, Mark Wahlberg, Kim Kardashian, Tim Allen, UFC President Dana White and country band Rascal Flatts to give the call.

Powell says it was “an absolute yes” when official asked him to take part in the event.

“I’ve grown up around a love of speed and competition, and NASCAR racing embodies that passion like no other,” Powell said in a statement. “To be part of this tradition in Las Vegas, with all the energy and excitement of the fans, is going to be an unforgettable experience.”

Powell has been cast in “Any0ne But You,” and was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance and writing in “Hit Man.” His LVMS appearance is ahead of the feature film “The Running Man,” due out Nov. 7.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
more Kats!
frequently asked questions